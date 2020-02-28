GREG LOWER
ERIE – Discussion about the price of gravel brought on a shouting confrontation between a county commissioner and another commissioner’s wife at Thursday evening’s Neosho County Commission meeting.
Conflict between District 1 Commissioner Paul Westhoff, District 2 Commissioner David Orr, and Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown led to the argument with Westhoff’s wife, Becky Westhoff, during the meeting.
Neosho County, which usually crushes its own gravel, has outsourced purchases due to the heavy demand for gravel on county roads because of heavy autumn rainfall. Westhoff raised the issue of bidding on the gravel purchases.
Orr countered with Westhoff’s failure to sign a voucher last week. County officials made arrangements for Westhoff, Orr and District 3 Commissioner Gail Klaassen to sign a voucher last week, when the commission did not have a regular meeting scheduled. They said a special meeting did not take place.
Orr said the fact that Westhoff did not sign the voucher put the business at financial risk, and Becky Westhoff objected to the statement.
Orr then told Becky Westhoff to leave. Commissioner Westhoff said Orr could not order her out, but she was already in the act of walking out.
In other business, the commission:
• Received an update from Rodney Warren of Foley Equipment about the rebuild of a rock loader from the quarry. Warren said the day after the commission approved rebuilding the loader, Caterpillar notified him that it will provide several equipment upgrades and free maintenance offers as incentives for rebuilding. The commission initially approved rebuilding ahead of anticipated price increases. Warren said he expects the loader to be ready next week to ship back. Commissioners approved a 6,000-hour service agreement.
• Met with Sharon Vallier with Senior Citizens Hot Meals, who requested assistance for the program. Vallier is the new director of the Erie program, and said Sidewalk Cafe has offered to prepare meals for $5 per meal. The restaurant would prepare 40 to 50 meals a day, five days a week,
and Vallier said that would include eight Stark-area residents who are interested.
• Approved a temporary reduction in the speed limit to 30 miles per hour on several roads added to the delivery routes for the Neosho Ridge Wind project.
• Discussed a high number of requests filed under the Kansas Open Records Act and how to charge for them. County Clerk Heather Elsworth said the requests are not limited to one district or topic, but there have been requests about the Road Use Agreement with the Neosho Ridge Wind project and some have been directed to the Road and Bridge department for answers. The commissioners discussed the labor and material costs and overtime for employees filling the requests. They also questioned how the payments would be divided between departments for requests.
• Klaassen questioned whether the commission had followed proper procedures when it signed vouchers at meetings without a vote.
“We probably aren’t doing things the right way anyway,” Klaassen said.
She said she had talked to the new president of the ANW Tri-Valley educational cooperative, who said he would be happy to visit the commission. Commissioners approved a contract with Tri-Valley.
Orr said he wants to meet with several area agencies.
“I would like to know what these people do for us,” he said.
