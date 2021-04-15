MATT RESNICK
The grandest of all high school traditions resumes Saturday evening, with the Chanute High School prom on tap. Last year’s prom was canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The festivities kick off with the Grand March and the announcement of the first couple at 7:30 pm. Participating students can begin lining up in the CHS commons area at 6:15.
After the first couple is announced students will depart from the commons area in a designated pattern into the west parking lot, where spectators will be waiting. Students will then re-enter the building through the front entrance for the dance, which runs until 11:30 pm.
The after-prom event will be held at Lucius Landing, 21755 Harper Rd. Bus transportation from the high school to the after-prom site is being facilitated by the USD 413 Foundation. Additionally, it’s mandatory that students take the provided transportation and they are not allowed to drive their own vehicles to the location.
Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester said he did not have details regarding the vehicles that will be utilized to transport students.
“After-prom is completely out of our control,” Koester told The Tribune, noting he believes it concludes at 2 am. “Because the high school is not affiliated with the after-prom, we have not really involved ourselves in that too much.”
Strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the event. Students are required to wear masks at all times while inside the school. The lone exception is that students are not required to wear masks while having photos taken at the dance. Masks are optional during the outdoor Grand March. Additional COVID-19 protocols include temperature checks for students entering the building.
Koester said he’s elated that after two years CHS students are again afforded the opportunity to experience the rite-of-passage event.
“I think it’s an extremely important event, especially for the seniors,” he said.
“It’s really a junior/senior prom. So unless they were asked to go prom as a freshman or sophomore, these seniors have never had the chance to ask somebody to go to prom.”
Koester added that it’s also of paramount importance that the district is able to resume the high-profile event.
“It’s important for the school as a whole to have something that truly is a high school tradition, such as prom,” he said. “It’s nice to get back to something that has always happened.”
While rain is not currently in the forecast for Saturday, weather-related contingency plans are in place. Under the current plan, only students, event faculty and administrators are allowed inside. If inclement weather forces the event indoors, a limited number of guests will be allowed inside. The precise number, however, was not disclosed.
