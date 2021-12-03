MATT RESNICK
Neosho County Community College was awarded a three-year grant earlier this year from the Kansas Department of Corrections to administer and facilitate its Adult Education program to inmates.
The dollar figure is awarded on a reimbursement basis, meaning that the school is eligible to bill KDOC after they’ve expended the funds. The school had previously provided its adult education services to KDOC on a volunteer basis.
Since the grant took effect July 1, the school has incurred just north of $43,000 in expenditures. The money covers personnel, travel, professional development costs, supplies for instruction, GED practice tests, GED battery of tests and retake fees for residential inmates.
The grant runs through June 2024, with an option to renew for five additional one-year terms based on performance and availability of funding.
NCCC-affiliated Adult Education staff are Program Director Krista Clay, Associate Director Heather Lyden, and Career Navigator Karen Barger. Clay and Lyden make twice-a-week trips to Oswego’s medium-security correctional facility, with the aim of helping inmates receive their high school diplomas. They also do some adult education remote work with El Dorado Correctional Facility.
Clay said that successful completion of GED testing results in the inmate receiving a certificate with the wording “Kansas High School Diploma.” During their volunteer service, they’ve successfully guided a pair of inmates to their diplomas.
“We have been on-site in Oswego since August and have four residents that should complete their battery of GED testing by January,” Clay said, noting that they work closely with KDOC Director Dr. Cris Fanning and her staff.
One of the program graduates has since been released and quickly obtained his truck driving certification.
“He’s living successfully on the outside,” Clay said. “The other resident (graduate) was able to transfer to another prison in Kansas to serve out the remainder of his sentence, where he is able to work at a minimum-wage job because he obtained his GED credential.”
Clay said two additional residents have completed 50 percent of their testing, but that their progress was stymied when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
“This is a first step to their new futures,” Lyden said. “They don’t have to stay at the same place they were before, due to the limitations they had without having a high school diploma.”
Upon release, one of the program’s graduates plans on enrolling in NCCC’s welding program next semester.
“We helped him build the confidence that he needed to help him realize that he was college material,” Lyden said, “and that he had the skills to do it.”
Lyden said she would like to see all successful graduates of the program enroll at NCCC after release.
“But realistically, they parole to where they want to go,” she said.
Lyden said that prison remains the same while the outside world changes.
“So we help our students get acclimated to what life is going to be like once they are released, because it’s a lot different behind the prison walls,” she said. “But they’ve been nothing but respectful and are a great group of guys to work with.”
Clay said working with the prisoners to help them achieve their educational goals has been incredibly rewarding.
“We rushed at the volunteer chance,” Clay said. “To go in as a volunteer and do the same thing we’re doing now. And now we get paid to do it, which is really great because it helps our budget.”
Lyden strives to be empathetic when it comes to her inmate students and their backgrounds.
“Yeah, they made a mistake,” Lyden said. “They have served their time, so let them move forward from that. That’s extremely rewarding to know that we had a part in that.”
Both Clay and Lyden said they were greatly moved after witnessing grown men weep upon receiving their GED diploma credential.
“The pride they have is awesome,” they agreed.
Lyden said her fondest memory was mentoring a former Los Angeles street gang member – he was the resident who turned his life around and became a truck driver.
“He just never thought he was capable,” she said. “And here, this rough and tough gang member is crying because he’s so happy. Because nobody had ever told him how proud they were of him and we did. And for the first time ever, he saw a different path for himself.”
Lyden said that he also reconnected with his daughter after being released.
“This is something he didn’t see as a possibility,” she said.
“We are not in control of what he chooses to do, but he now knows there’s a different path,” Clay said. “I think that’s the difference we try to make.”
Other Adult Education programs
The classes taught at Oswego are just a piece of NCCC’s Adult Education programming, of which NCCC is the fiscal agent.
“We are a consortium with program partnerships with Independence Community College, Labette Community College, All Aboard Center/KansasWorks at Pittsburg, Fort Scott Community College and both Chanute and Ottawa locations of NCCC,” Clay said.
Clay said the primary purpose of Adult Education classes is to help those enrolled obtain basic skills needed to become productive members of society. The program emphasizes skills such as reading, writing, science, social studies, mathematics, computer basics and workplace readiness skills.
“Students participate in small group instruction, but have an individualized learning plan, which is designed to help them identify and meet their goals and objectives,” Clay said. “One of these objectives might be completion of the Kansas State High School Diploma criteria or building skills to obtain better employment.”
For questions related to NCCC’s Adult Education program, contact Angela Rowan at (620) 432-0368.
