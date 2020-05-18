Christopher Ellis

A rural Neosho County resident has filed for a county commission seat.

Christopher Ellis, who lives approximately one mile west of Erie and one mile south  of Chanute, has filed as a Republican for the 2nd District seat now held by David Orr.

Candidates have until June 1 to file for upcoming county seats. Orr, a Democrat, and 3rd District Commissioner Gail Klaassen have yet to file for re-election, but Sheriff Jim Keath, County Clerk Heather Elsworth, Treasurer Sydney Ball, Register of Deeds Kathy Milner and County Attorney Linus Thuston have all filed for re-election, Elsworth said.

In addition, positions are open for one trustee and treasurer in Big Creek, Canville, Centerville, Chetopa, Erie, Grant, Ladore, Lincoln, Mission, Shiloh, Tioga and Walnut Grove townships.

Each political party will elect one precinct committeeman and one precinct committeewoman in each precinct. Candidates will file with the Kansas Secretary of State for US Senate, US 2nd District Representative, 15th District State Senate, and 2nd, 9th and 13th District State Representative.

