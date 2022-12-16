A combined effort of Neosho and Allen County residents has rescued a pack of dogs that were abandoned east of Chanute.
One male and seven female dogs were dumped in the area of Greenwood and 220th roads and are some kind of poodle mix.
“They’re so spotted that we don’t know,” dog groomer Kylee Geffert said.
Geffert, who owns Waggin’ Tails Grooming and Boarding in Humboldt, groomed six of the dogs and Chanute groomer Sherry Herder took care of the other two. Brook Olsen and residents of the rural area helped round them up, and all have now been adopted.
One dog was adopted as a Christmas present by a family that had intended to rescue one, Geffert said.
Herder said she was honored to be a part of the effort and is happy she was able to help.
“Normally, right before Christmas, I’m booked up tight,” she said.
The dogs do not appear to be malnourished, Geffert said, but their coats were so matted that one’s tail was stuck to its back. There is no indication that they ever had collars, she said.
The dogs’ dew claws had been trimmed in the past three to four days, Herder said, and she speculated they were kept on a wire surface where the claws would snag.
One of the dogs had eye problems, which led area residents to speculate that it was blind. Another dog was protective of the impaired dog, Herder said, and a veterinarian determined it had inverted eyelids. The dog will undergo surgery to correct the condition.
The vet also estimated the dogs were around six months old, Herder said, but had never been groomed.
A Neosho County deputy has been assigned to investigate the incident, although department resources are also still following up investigations connected to two recent murders.
Sheriff Greg Taylor said the department enforces state statutes on vicious dogs and animal cruelty, but it does not have the resources of a city that would have ordinances against dogs running loose.
This is not the first time dogs of a similar poodle-mix breed have been rescued. Almost anyone in the county has had dogs dumped on them, Taylor said, but not every loose dog is abandoned. Rural owners sometimes allow dogs to run loose, he said, and the department has received four to five calls of dogs taken from rural homes.
A would-be Good Samaritan may pick up a rural dog from its home. Sometimes, the person who takes a dog demands a ransom for its return.
These dogs’ legs seemed to be hunched down, Herder said, another indication that they were kept on a wire surface. Their muscles were not as developed as if they had access to a free run, she said, and a dog she groomed had cockleburs under its feet.
“We’re like trying to solve the mystery,” Herder said.
They may have come from a breeding operation. Herder, who used to be a breeder, said she was required to have DNA testing and that could determine what breed or mix these dogs are.
The poodles were probably mixed with golden retriever, she said, because they had a sweet, calm nature. A poodle-Labrador mix has a different type of hair.
It is hard to say how many dogs are dumped in rural areas in Kansas, but Herder said all kinds of facilities will accept unwanted animals.
The Allen County Animal Rescue Facility provided vouchers to have the dogs spayed, neutered and vaccinated.
Cali Hudson, an online Kansas State University student who lives in Chanute, was one of the people who helped round up a group of five of the dogs that were running loose. She rescued two, and said it was a long process of coaxing before she could pick them up.
“They were exhausted,” she said, and the dogs were timid and under-socialized.
One of the dogs she helped rescue was sick with an infection for the first couple of days, but is going to a family in Wichita. Another dog is going to Iowa.
