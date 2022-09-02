GREG LOWER
Six years after breaking ground, the Castaways animal shelter east of Chanute is still awaiting completion.
Castaways secretary Judy Parham said the organization needs to raise enough funds to cover a year of operating expenses before it can open. The shelter is a two-day job away from completion.
A vinyl ceiling is awaiting installation over the dog runs. Castaways has the materials, Parham said, but has not had anyone available to do the work.
The organization is revising its by-laws and is planning an event for the end of October. Castaways has not applied for a state license, Parham said, and the shelter needs to be ready to run before inspection.
“Fundraising in this climate is kind of iffy,” she said. “There’s not a lot of extra money floating out there.”
The area surrounding Chanute is low income, she said, and faces a threat of recession. The shelter needs about $80,000 to open.
Fundraising for a year of operating expenses will need to cover two employees, Parham said, if not more. There is not a deadline or target date to reach the goal.
The 9,375-square-foot shelter broke ground in 2016 after a 12-year fundraising effort. It was intended to house 30 dogs and 25 cats for adoption, plus an additional six to eight cats and six dogs for temporary kennel boarding.
The boarding operation will be ready when the rest of the shelter starts, Parham said.
The shelter also includes offices, a medical care room, food preparation and laundry room, quarantine room and a conference room where the Castaways eight-member board meets. The board is interested in adding members, if anyone is interested in participating, Parham said.
For 2019, the most recent tax return available on the IRS website, Castaways had $316,717 in assets and funds with $29,325 in contributions and grants during the year. After $9, 822 in expenses, the organization had $19,503 in revenue.
The following year, Castaways hosted a Chicken Annie’s take-out dinner at the Central Park pavilion, but then the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
The organization has continued a low-cost spay and neuter program for pets of low-income residents. The program has operated for about a decade, Parham said, and has treated five or six animals this year.
Plans call for a dog show Oct. 29 at the shelter. Since that is the weekend before Halloween, there are categories for pets with costumes and without, Parham said.
