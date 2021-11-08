A Chanute man was injured when his motorcycle struck two parked vehicles Saturday.

Randle “Randy” Ray Finley, 67, Chanute, was transported to Freeman Hospital with suspected serious injuries from the accident at 11:48 am Saturday at 1206 S. Grant, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

Finley was northbound on Grant driving a 2002 Harley-Davidson when the sidecar struck a parked vehicle. The motorcycle continued northbound and struck a second parked vehicle. The impact caused it to overturn, rotate clockwise and throw off Finley, who was not wearing a helmet. As of Sunday, he was listed in critical condition with significant head trauma.

