ROBERT MAGOBET
Families and alumni of Chanute High School wrestling watched their favorite student-athletes accomplish something that had never been done before.
Heir to the great traditions of achieving prestigious sports awards, cameras took photographs of Chanute Mayor Jacob LaRue and other alumni divvying out close to 30 Josten’s Jewelers wrestling rings to members and coaches of the Class 4A State champion Chanute Blue Comets. A round of applause for each wrestler permeated through Chanute’s auxiliary gym on Thursday evening. The reason: On Feb. 28 in Salina, the Blue Comets scored a grand total of 151 points en route to Chanute High School’s first boys state championship since 1935 (boys State basketball championship) and the first State wrestling title in the history of the school. And, it was the first time since 2016 (Brady Vogel) that an individual athlete placed first at State.
It was a pretty big deal. Roughly 50 parents made sure their kids would have some type of tangible, individual award for the rest of their lives. They participated in a fundraiser last spring in which they sold State T-shirts, and the wrestlers helped, too, in an effort to raise enough money for those rings.
“So really I’m just kind of thankful for the parents that support wrestling and their creative ideas on how to help, not just their kids, but all kids,” CHS head wrestling coach Andy Albright said. “I think it’s something pretty special when your parent group cares just as much about everybody else’s kid as their own kid, so that’s what made it special today. They provided a way to get these rings to the kids and the kids can earn the money to pay for them. But overall, it went really well. It was nice to have some alumni talk to the kids and present the rings. It was a really small group of people, just kind of a family atmosphere. It was a unique experience for all of us. It was unknown water. I didn’t know how to order rings, or to get Josten’s here. It was just so unfamiliar to us because we never did it. It was a new experience for all of us.”
Albright, however, does have some experience with championship rings. In 1996, he earned a State football ring when he was at Fort Scott High School. Comparing the 1996 football ring to the 2020 wrestling ring, Albright notes that the ring didn’t go up that much in price.
What was also unique about the ring was the fact that the senior student-athletes designed the granular detail in the ring. The amount of creativity, thought process and execution of being able to attain these State championship rings cannot be overstated, Albright said.
The final step of attaining the rings, though, actually transpired a few weeks ago when Albright received the rings. While the longtime CHS wrestling coach knew the rings were coming, it still felt like Christmas morning to Albright. Then it was just a matter of finding a day for the wrestlers and community members to attend a ceremony that wouldn’t interfere with any sporting event. It just so happened that Oct. 1 was the best day to present rings to this special group.
“It was really special. I think the boys were excited. They didn’t know what to expect,” Albright said. “When they saw them, you can see them when they opened the box and they were like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ I think it was kind of a touching moment and some of those boys have worked 14 years to get one and to finally put it on, it’s pretty special. And they’re pretty big. They’re pretty awesome.”
Senior Brayden Dillow (182, 44-1), an individual State title winner and the No. 2 wrestler in his class last year who ousted Concordia’s junior Hunter Schroeder in a 7-3 decision, thought the entire ring ceremony was an enchanting experience.
“The ceremony was a great time. It really meant a lot that our coach was really wanting to make the event special with alumni speaking,” Dillow said. “I think the ceremony under the conditions that are at play now says that our team, coaches, and parents know how special of a team we have and that we are going to continue work towards a successful season.”
Trent Clements, also an individual State champion, said getting the rings was something that they had talked about and looked forward to for a long time.
“It was great for Chanute as a whole and Chanute wrestling being so close in past years to finally get to win it and bring home some rings was amazing,” Clements said.
“I’m proud of my teammates and coaches and happy to have a community that supports us like they do.”
Planning ahead for the 2020-21 wrestling year, Albright and his staff are already revamping the schedule that is conducive to COVID-19 guidelines. There will even be a Plan B in case things go south. But as student-athletes are participating in football and soccer, Albright will be ready for this upcoming year of wrestling.
“There’s no words really to describe. I love my student-athletes. I love my wrestlers,” Albright said. “It’s nothing that I’m going to hashtag on social media. It’s a real love for all those boys and all those boys I’ve ever coached and worked with. It’s a real blessing to have them in my life. I’m extremely proud of them and looking forward to some competition with everything. And hopefully we can compete this year and wrestle to the best of our ability, and make this community proud again.”
