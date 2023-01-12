MATT RESNICK
Home is where the heart is for Royster Middle School Principal Don Epps.
Now in his fifth year in the position, Epps revealed this week that he has been named the next superintendent of Pleasanton USD 344 in Linn County. He will finish out his contract with USD 413, which expires mid-June.
Current Pleasanton superintendent Travis Laver submitted his letter of resignation in November. A Chanute High alum, Laver has spent 13 years in the position and 30 with the district.
Prior to arriving in Chanute in 2018, Epps had made teaching and admin stops at St. Mary’s Colgan and Fort Scott High School in Kansas, and Nevada, Republic and Diamond in Missouri. Epps was the head varsity football coach while at Fort Scott, and an assistant football coach at Nevada and Republic.
In accepting the new position, Epps is essentially returning home, having grown up in nearby Prescott, and his parents and siblings still reside in southern Linn County.
Epps’ fondest memories include time spent assisting his father at the Pleasanton grain elevator, which his father began operating in the mid-80s.
“People that meant the world to me growing up are all from that community. It was a huge part of my life,” he said.
Epps had originally planned on remaining within a close radius of the area, and thought that he had achieved that goal when he was hired in 2005 in Fort Scott. Not only was he the head football coach, but it was also his wife’s hometown.
“It’s a situation where I’ve been basically working away from that area,” Epps said, noting that he has not resided in Linn County since he left for college in the late-90s.
“I thought Fort Scott was going to be where I was going to retire,” Epps said, “but life happens.”
Epps said that although he was firmly settled in Chanute, he could not let the opportunity of returning home pass him by.
“The easiest decision of my career was coming here to be part of this school and community,” he said. “I’ve been so blessed to have worked with so many incredible people here.”
Epps said that former USD 413 interim superintendent Steve Parsons, as well as Kent Wire, helped ease his transition into the role of RMS principal.
“It was an incredible experience. I learned from the very best,” he said. “This is a district that really invests in their educators, and it’s also a true ‘Students First’ mentality.”
Epps adjusted to new leadership when Kellen Adams took over as superintendent in 2019.
“(His administration) has been amazing to work with as well,” Epps said.
Epps said the most difficult aspect of his pending departure is leaving behind the relationships forged with his colleagues.
“These teachers are my family. We’ve done amazing things here together,” he said, noting across-the-board improvements in state testing. “We’ve done a lot of really good things.”
Epps noted that the vast majority of his time as principal was spent navigating the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since COVID-19 hit, every obstacle you could face. Our teachers here see problems as opportunities and just keep overcoming them,” he said. “I say this all the time and I truly mean it — I work with the best educators in the world. They’re innovative, relentless and are problem-solvers.”
Epps added that he thoroughly enjoyed working with former RMS assistant principal Chris Shields.
“He’s like a brother from another mother to me,” Epps said. “We were two old football coaches who just hit it off.”
Likewise, Epps said it’s been a delight to work with first-year RMS assistant principal Jennifer Mason, as well as longtime school counselor Jennifer Inbody.
“I have the best support staff,” he said.
Epps described his experience as RMS principal as amazing and exhausting.
“You’re investing in people that matter the most,” he said. “If you don’t go through struggles, you’re never going to get to glorious things. But you’re doing it for people you love, and I can’t think of a day here where I don’t tell the kids that I love them on the intercom, or when they’re coming off the school bus. And when I tell them I love them, I mean it.”
Creative brand
Epps has left a lasting impression at each of the stops during his 20-plus year career in education. Known for his wit, humor and creativity, Epps strives to make the mundane more entertaining.
During a March 2021 Board of Education meeting, Epps said he had reached out to 80s pop star Rick Astley’s representatives on behalf of Royster students.
Epps said Astley’s smash hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” is a favorite of Royster students, and he was hopeful that Astley would send them a video message.
Epps is also known for his “morning motivational films,” which have been picked up nationally.
“They’re for the kids,” he said. “But people in the community watch them and they’ve gone all over America. People are really locked into them.”
Epps is also heavily involved with Royster’s social media.
“We’ve done a lot with telling our school story. We want to flood the positive,” he said. “When people think of Royster, they think of positive things.”
Royster students and staff are heavily involved with the making of social videos.
“We’ve done a lot of live footage from the school. And as a result, the parents and community get to see what’s going on and they feel really connected to that,” he said.
On the first day of the 2019-20 school year, with students gathered in the commons area, Epps bolted into the building mimicking Hulk Hogan.
“I was trying to motivate the kids and they just went nuts,” he said. “My mantra is that I want the kids to run into the building excited about school. I also do parent-teacher conference videos where I do song parodies. If I see a moment to bring something fun to the environment, I try to.”
Epps said that he has questioned whether his creative brand will translate to the administrative level as superintendent.
“Will this work for a school district? I believe it will,” he said. “It’s about treating people right, taking care of the kids and working hard for what matters the most. These creative things I do and the way we build relationships and value kids and turn that into student achievement — I believe that will work at the district level.”
Testapalooza
Epps has spent much of his time focused on making state testing more student-friendly. Testapalooza is a term coined for the week-long assessments that typically take place in April.
“I’m never afraid to go outside the box. I’m not afraid of change and not afraid to break the status quo,” he said. “Especially with something boring, we want to flip it on its ear and make it as exciting as possible.”
Epps said that he observes certain situations as principal and looks to “supersize or maximize” them.
“I come up with some pretty wild ideas,” he said. “But I have a community that supports it and an administration that really encourages me to be me. Hearing those kids run up the staircase every day gives me that fuel.
“I would climb 10-foot ladders in the classroom to show latitude and longitude. I’d jump off it and put my head through the ceiling. I also did battle reenactments.”
Adams considers Epps’ innovation with Testapalooza to be his hallmark achievement.
“He has taken one of the more mundane topics that we must deal with and made them fun and engaging,” he said. “He’s motivated not only students, but also staff, to want to do their best, so I applaud him for that.”
Profound impact
Adams said that Epps will be dearly missed.
“First and foremost, it’s the Pleasanton’s district’s gain,” Adams said. “During my time here, I’ve been able to watch the transformation of that culture, seeing how much kids are motivated to want to come to school, and how much parents have latched onto that. I’m proud of him that he’s taking the next step in his career, but at the same time it’s bittersweet for us.”
Adams said that it will be tough to find someone who emulates Epps.
“With that in mind, we are looking for somebody that can continue the excellence that he’s built,” Adams said. “Continue the great ability to motivate, develop the great rapport he has with students and staff, and drive structural improvement. We are looking for those core characteristics and somebody who can really take that to the next level.”
Adams said that the search for Epps’ replacement will begin immediately, and that ideally they would like to have someone hired by spring break.
“We’ll have what we consider an open interview process, in which multiple stakeholders will have a chance to provide input,” he said. “That transition phase is really critical for staff. The last thing we want is, it’s July 1 and we still don’t know who the leader is, and Don’s moving to focus on his new job.”
Adams added he will never fault a person for wanting to return home.
“I will never get in the way of a person who wants to go back home, as well as a person’s career progression or aspirations,” Adams said. “In this case, this is a chance for Don to move up and take that next step.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.