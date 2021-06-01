GREG LOWER
The director of the chamber of commerce is running against three incumbents for seats on the Chanute city commission, while the hospital CEO and city economic development director are running for the Chanute school board.
As of the deadline Tuesday to file for upcoming city and school elections, Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism Director Jane Brophy had filed to run for city commission against incumbents Kevin Berthot, Sam Budreau and Jacob LaRue, who all filed for re-election to three open seats.
Four candidates filed for three seats on the Chanute USD 413 Board of Education. Dennis Franks, chief executive officer of Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, and Matt Godinez, director of the Chanute Regional Development Authority, filed along with Heather Guernsey and Alex Rodriquez for the seats held by David Seibel and Dr. Nathan Falk, and by Gary Wheeler, who resigned.
Berthot is among five candidates who filed for three seats on the Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees. Challengers Martha McCoy and Bryan Schulz will face incumbents Berthot, Jennifer Westerman and Charles Boaz.
Dustie Elsworth will challenge incumbent Justin Kramer for position 1 of District 1 on the Erie USD 101 school board. Incumbents Codie Bartholomew in position 2 of District 2 and Chad Boaz in position 3 of District 3 filed unopposed.
Two seats on the Southwind Extension District board will be decided between Lori A. Shue, Cody Garten and Kathy Brazle.
In the Thayer city council election, Rayce Stiles and Randy John will challenge incumbents William Vining and Tom Watkins for three seats.
Keith R. VanLeeuwen filed for mayor of St. Paul, with Kenny John Paisley, Mike Grosdidier, Michael Mann, Jamie Aday, Daniel Spielbusch and Lewis Hundley running for five seats on the council.
Incumbent Stephen Maher was the only candidate to file for three seats on the Erie city council and nobody filed to run in the Earlton city election. Jeffrey Kovacic filed for mayor and Charles W. Hill filed for city council member in Stark and will run unopposed.
The general election will be Nov. 2. The deadline to register to vote is 4:30 pm Oct. 13 and applications to receive advanced ballots by mail must be submitted to the county clerk by 4:30 pm Oct. 27. Voter registration applications and applications for advanced ballots are available online at neoshocountyks.org
