GREG LOWER
The Chanute USD 413 school district received $179,000 and the First Baptist Church of Chanute received $94,510 in Strengthening People And Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) funding for COVID-19 relief.
The two entities were among 18 that received Response and Recovery grant funding from the SPARK program through Neosho County. Forty-two businesses and agencies received Agency Operational grants.
Agency Operational grants include expenditures made or planned through year-end 2020 including operating losses, costs of business interruptions and disruptions, and expenses related to health actions. Response and Recovery grants are intended to mitigate COVID-19 impact, including proposals that address connectivity, workforce development, and childcare.
A third SPARK program from the county covers household utilities and rent.
First Baptist Church Pastor DJ Dangerfield said the funds will help expand the kitchen to make it more efficient with its meal programs. The church will replace household appliances with industrial equipment to offer meals on additional nights of the week, and be safer for volunteers and the people being helped.
“We are grateful,” Dangerfield said. “That’s the biggest comment.”
He said the project would help the church actually deal with the number of people who are in need of assistance.
Conrad Froehlich, director of the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum, said the $7,046 Response and Recovery funding will help with utilities and the Agency Operational grant will help with future expenses. He said the funds will not cover wages.
He said county officials worked with applicants to decide where best to apply certain expenses for which grant. Froehlich said he will not be able determine the impact of the pandemic on this year’s revenue until mid-January. He said the museum is just now making year-end requests.
He also said he is waiting to see how online sales may make up for any decrease of in-person sales at the museums gift shop. Johnson DVDs and books earn royalties on sales through several online sources, and Froehlich said they must see how those outlets did in holiday sales.
“Museums across the country, possibly around the world, are in the same situation,” he said.
Ravin Packaging received $40,000 in Response and Recovery funding and Gabbyworld LLC, doing business as Grain Bin restaurant, received $34,546. Rack House Billiards received $26,559, Screenworks received $18,877 and Osage Hills Inc. received $18,019.
Other public entity recipients included the Chanute Public Library, $16,418; Erie Public Library, $10,463; Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum, $7,046; Chanute Regional Development Authority, $5,000; and Southwind Extension District, $1,776. In addition, First Baptist Church received $51,918 through the Agency Operational category of recipients. SKIL received $25,260 and Graves Memorial Public Library received $19,826.
Other businesses that received $15,000 each included Chanute Wellness Center, Talk of the Town Floral Boutique, KSD Salon and Boutique, A Plus Construction, PIMCO, Denali Marine Group, Disbrow Agency, E&M Enterprises, Westside Automotive of St. Paul and Fred’s Treads. Inertia Health and Fitness received $15,170, Hairology Beauty, $13,921, and Kyser Services, $13,993.
The St. Paul Mission Township Fire Department received $36,230; Cherry Street Youth Center, $13,155; Neosho County Community College Endowment Foundation, $12,085; the Thayer Friday Reading Club city library, $4,748; Neosho County Community College, $2,310; Osage Mission - Neosho County Historical Society, $2,887; the City of Stark, $1,520; and Erie Public Library, $893.
Hair Affair was one of the smaller recipients, with $2,377 in Agency Operational funding.
“It’ll help out,” owner Mitzi Jordan said.
She said she has not received other assistance, and this year has wiped out her savings. She said she wondered if her business would survive another shutdown.
“That kind of eased my mind a little bit,” she said.
Greg Barnhart of the Grain Bin said he is doing everything to fight and scratch to keep the 14 jobs he provides.
“We’ve used every penny to keep our people employed,” he said.
Barnhart said state-mandated and self-imposed closures cost 110 days of business, which was 30 percent of revenue. Current customer traffic is also down 30 percent.
Some of the grant will go to day-to-day operations and part will go to an air purification system to remove much of the airborne virus.
