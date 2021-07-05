GREG LOWER
The idea of a coffee shop in the historic Tioga Hotel brings to mind a 1950s diner counter with a line of men who sit on stools, drink coffee black and wear fedora hats.
That’s not the image manager Carie Titus has for the Tioga Cafe.
“I really want to get away from that,” she said.
The cafe, which opened Wednesday, offers breakfast sandwiches, bagels, muffins and other pastries.
Urban Bay Housing Fund, a Florida investment company, owns the hotel and café, and Titus started in June as cafe manager. The cafe has two baristas and Titus said she wants to hire another.
She said she has worked in the restaurant industry since she was in her teens and previous was employed in food service at Neosho County Community College. She has lived in Parsons since 2007 and previously operated restaurants in California.
She said the owners have given her a lot of freedom with how she wants to manage the Tioga Cafe.
“It’s a whole different world than Florida,” Titus said.
She said she wants to get the name out and find out what people like and don’t like. She said not many people know about the Tioga, and the owners want to turn that around and bring the hotel back with something less dated.
“I want to give people a reason to come over here,” Titus said.
The cafe features coffee from two companies that are veteran-owned and operated, Illinois-based Revolution and Black Ink from Oregon. The baked goods come from a specialty company, Grand Prairie.
Plans are for a mural to be installed on the cafe wall.
