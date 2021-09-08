MATT RESNICK
An annual banquet and slideshow presentation to honor USD 413’s freshly-minted certified staff members were held during the Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening.
Superintendent Kellen Adams said the festivities were by far his favorite part of the meeting, adding that he wants to see the tradition continue.
“It’s part of our culture to be able to welcome new teachers in that way,” Adams said. “We are very fortunate to have a board like we do here. So I think it’s a great example of being welcoming, open, and helping those folks feel like they are part of the 413 family.”
Adams had nothing but rave reviews for the new crop of certified staff.
“We are blessed,” Adams said, noting that some of his colleagues in other areas of the state opened the year with staffing vacancies. “And they will likely not fill them, is what we’re hearing, because of a total teacher shortage. So I’m very thankful for the number of qualified individuals that have chosen our district. And we did not have any vacancies to start the year.”
In other agenda items,
the board:
• Accepted classroom grants derived from the USD 413 Foundation’s annual summer garage sale. The grants went to teachers who volunteered their time helping organize the event. Receiving $100 grants were Pam Oliphant, Janice Ward, Shannon Sommers, Julia Peter, Patty Small, Chase Reed, MaKayla Greve, Shelly Barnow, Maria Hernandez and Jeff Schoenberger. Receiving $50 grants were Kathi Emling, Sydni Emling, Nikki Jacobs, Mendy Burnett, Linda Duncan, Madison Mitchell, Julie Defebaugh, Mickey Rodriquez and Julie Baldwin.
• Accepted a donation in the amount of $308.75 on behalf of the Chanute High School baseball team from St Patrick’s Bargain Store related to the volunteer time of Julia Peter.
• Accept a donation of $630 from Community National Bank for Chanute High School.
• Approved publication in The Chanute Tribune of the district’s Revenue Neutral Rate Hearing.
• Approved participation with the Mental Health Intervention Team via Kansas State Department of Education grant funding.
• Recognized Chanute High’s Matt Kmiec as SEK boys and girls Track and Field Coach of the Year.
• Recognized summer meal staff for their dedication during the pandemic. The individuals honored were Ashley Allen, Deanna Bockover, Courtney Cummings, Carolyn Hoffman, Terri Houdashelt, Kelly Newton and Heather Stout.
• Appointed Tyler Applegate, Luke Hall and Karla Nothern to the Chanute Professional Development Committee.
• Watched a presentation of district demographic data by Tracy Russell.
• Listened to an update on the USD 413 police department by Matt Koester.
