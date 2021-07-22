MATT RESNICK
As Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center CEO, Dennis Franks knows a thing or two about the global COVID-19 health pandemic.
Because of his high-ranking position, Franks treads lightly when touching on the personal choice of receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. Mercy Health, meanwhile, recently announced that it will require all hospital staff to be fully vaccinated by late September.
Franks said that is not currently in the works for Neosho Memorial.
“We have rewarded people for taking the shot, but we’re not requiring it at this point,” Franks told The Tribune. “It may come up, depending on how fast it spreads in the United States.”
The current outlook is somewhat bleak, as the highly-contagious Delta variant is pummeling various regions of the country, including Southwest Missouri and Arkansas.
“My personal thought on it is, I don’t want to make it mandatory— but I may have to,” Franks said. “You just don’t know what the government’s going to require.”
Franks said the vaccination rate among NMRMC staff is around 76 percent.
“We have a pretty high rate of people taking it,” he said. “They say that ‘herd immunity’ is at 70 percent, and we’re above that at the hospital. We would love to be above that in Neosho County, because a lot of the hot spots are around Kansas. (Areas of) Missouri, they’re having a very tough time over there.”
Franks also mentioned a collaborative effort with several local entities dubbed “Community of Immunity.” It’s comprised of multiple events featuring free vaccination clinics. Those receiving vaccinations can potentially walk away with cash prizes up to $15,000.
“That’s why we’re having this big push on trying to get people to save themselves,” Franks said.
Franks also noted that NMRMC offers free vaccinations during the hospital’s regular business hours. Franks said it’s set at those hours due to the relatively low number of citizens currently taking advantage of it.
“We’re ready to give you the shot if you want it,” he said. “You can walk in or call in.”
Franks offered some advice for those still on the fence about getting vaccinated.
“Talk to your physician or provider,” he said. “Go to somebody you trust, and don’t rely on just the media for your information. I think (you provider or physician) will be able to convince you that it is the thing to do. That’s the person you should be talking to.”
Franks believes the hospital offers both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“If people have any questions about the virus or shot, call the hospital — we’re glad to talk to you,” he said. “But more importantly, talk to your physician or provider.”
Franks, having recently been tapped to fill a vacant seat on the USD 413 Board of Education, said potential COVID-19 protocols may be a topic he broaches at August’s regular monthly meeting. Superintendent Kellen Adams told The Tribune Wednesday that the district is currently mulling the implementation of new protocols, but that it’s not on the docket for the August meeting.
“I think I’ll definitely be bringing it up,” he said, referring to it as a touchy subject. “They had a good plan before, and it worked. I think it takes a lot of thought because of the division we have, and all of those kinds of things.
“But from my perspective, I believe they are very caring people and they’re going to try and do the right thing. But it all goes back to the spread, and how the virus is going to act. That will dictate how we react.”
