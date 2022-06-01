Uprooted tree

Severe thunderstorms late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning uprooted trees and broke limbs across Chanute, including this one on South Malcolm.

 Cindy Morrison photo

Tribune staff

Chanute residents dealt with cleanup from heavy thunderstorms that struck early Wednesday morning. Winds after midnight gusted enough to knock down some trees along with limbs, branches and utility lines. Hail was reported in several areas of town.

Several neighborhoods around Chanute reported outages of electricity, broadband internet connection and cable service.

The Martin Johnson Municipal Airport reported 2.89 inches of rainfall for the first eight hours of the month of June, but others around Chanute received up to 6 inches overnight.

A flood warning is in effect until 1 pm today. 

The forecast predicts sunshine today and Friday with temperatures in the 70s before a return to thunderstorm chances Saturday.

