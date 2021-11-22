GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners approved resolutions and ordinances Monday evening to refinance bonds and partially finance water plant improvements.
Garth Hermann with bond consultants Gilmore & Bell presented the results of the bond sales to local financial institutions. One series of bonds provides $9.1 million in new financing for the water plant, while the other refinances $3.3 million in 2012 and 2014 bonds at a savings of $32,000 beyond expectations.
The new financing is for a 20-year term and interest rates will reset after 10 years. The city will have the chance at that time to refinance or pay off the bonds.
The overall average interest rate is 2 percent. Both sets of bonds closed on the same day.
In other business, the commission approved a Neighborhood Revitalization Program application from KJA Enterprises for a rental residence at 909 N. Garfield.
Commissioners also approved a special use permit for an LED sign at 1502 S. Santa Fe. Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said the sign has been in place for more than a year, but city officials had missed enforcing restrictions against advertising off-premise products or services. The issue came up after city officials approved a sign for the Subway restaurant further south on Santa Fe.
Commissioners also approved ordinance changes on sewer connections and discharge regulations from customer properties into the city lines. The changes need to comply with current federal law, and officials said the city was already close to what the Environmental Protection Agency required.
Commissioners approved resolutions to declare properties at 1007 W. Main, owned by Nathan J. and Mary B. Weiser; 1812 S. Edith, owned by Tempus Cygnus, LLC.; 921 S. Santa Fe, owned by Michelle A. Kerby and Joseph Haney; 516 N. Central, owned by B&C Homes, LLC; 1009 N. Garfield, owned by Jay Alan Tredway; 511 N. Central, owned by Kirk A. Petty; and 16 N. Western, owned by Raymond A. Tredway, in violation of city code. Properties at 1323 W. Mulberry and 1003 S. Santa Fe were removed from the agenda when the violations were abated.
In his report, City Manager Todd Newman said a proposal by Gov. Laura Kelly to remove the sales tax on groceries could have an annual impact of
$650,000 on city revenue. He also reported that the improvement project at Plummer Avenue and 21st Street is scheduled to take 120 days and he hopes to start in July.
Main Street Chanute has planned a Cookies for Santa contest with entries taken 10 - 11 am Dec. 11 in the New Chicago room.
