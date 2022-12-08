For more than 40 years, the Neosho Valley Busy Bees 4-H Club and the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum have shared a joint Christmas present with the public on the second Sunday in December – the International Tasting Tea.
This year the event will be Dec. 11 from 2 to 4 pm in the depot lobby.
The tea originally grew from merging a 4-H International Foods project and Ann Neff’s 1980 AAUW Fellowship to west Africa. Former museum director Sondra Alden had children in the 4-H club at the time and suggested the idea. Neff decided it was a good way to learn about different cultures of the world through food. Over time, several generations of 4-H families have participated.
Neff noted it is not a tea where everyone wears white gloves and pillbox hats. The emphasis is on the word “tasting,” and it was originally called a “tea” due to an overseas museum member donating his tea from east Asia for one of the early years.
Each year the 4-H members and their families have prepared a taste of a complete meal representing the designated country, served buffet style.
After researching the recipes, Neff prepares a recipe booklet of the food that is given as a gift to everyone who attends.
This year the 4-Hers chose Great Britain to prepare foods and learn about that country. Since Neff spent a month in that group of countries this year and purchased wool to spin while there, she will be giving a spinning demonstration of wool from the Shetland Islands during the event.
There will also be items from the country displayed and shared by Jeanna Lawrence, the Guernsey family, and Neff.
“Come have a taste of ‘bubble and squeak’ and learn the origin of the name,” Neff said.
The event is free and open to the public.
