MATT RESNICK
In pursuit of a USD 413 Board of Education seat, 19-year-old Alex Rodriquez believes he’s the perfect advocate for students.
“If elected, I will bring a youthful student’s perspective, as well as my extensive debate and research experience to the board,” he said. “I will bring representation to the people who these policies and decisions affect the most — the students.”
A 2021 graduate of Chanute High School, the final year and a half of Rodriquez’s prep career was spent with the COVID-19 pandemic as a dreary backdrop.
“I am the only candidate that has recently been a student in USD 413 and that has attended a year of school, marching band shows and debate tournaments masked,” he said. “I have a deep and unique understanding of how the student body feels about any given policy or possible decision. Putting this perspective to use in policy is necessary to ensure that our board actualizes its motto with every decision, by putting students first.
Rodriquez also envisions a brighter future for teachers.
“I believe that the single biggest issue that USD 413 is currently facing is the way that we treat our teachers,” he said. “Our teachers were disparately affected by the pandemic, and yet we expect the entire world from them. We expect and incentivize them to sacrifice their time with family, mental health and financial security in order to fulfill every possible need of scores and scores of students.”
Rodriquez indicated that emotional well-being is of the utmost importance in order for teachers to excel and remain in their positions for an extended duration of time.
“We do not give teachers the emotional support, time nor money to meet our inhuman expectations,” he said. “And we can see this in action with our abysmal teacher turnover rate. We should be tirelessly working to ensure that the ever-growing list of teacher responsibilities is cut substantially. One teacher specifically told me that they feel their best efforts will never be enough, and that they desperately need things taken off of their plate, not added.”
Rodriquez said public schools should always operate in the best interest of the general public.
“I believe that self-governance and representative government is an American value that should be upheld and employed at all levels of government,” he said. “For that reason, I believe that the board should thoroughly represent the district it governs — including teachers, faculty and students.”
Rodriquez would like to see the district move in a new direction.
“If we simply continue current trends, then no, I do not believe that USD 413 is headed in the right direction,” he said. “I firmly believe that if we continue to simply pile more and more responsibilities onto our teachers, then we will ultimately get what we paid for. We must make a better effort to take and employ recommendations from the people who a given decision affects the most.”
