Tribune staff
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has listed a former Chanute resident as a missing person.
Brian Shields, 55, was last seen in El Dorado on Jan. 4 and may be traveling to Chanute, possibly on foot. He also has family in Girard and Kansas City. Local relatives say he has medical conditions, but does not have his medication with him.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation describes him as 5’8” tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
An unconfirmed sighting placed him in Eureka on Sunday. Two other unconfirmed sightings were reported in Rosalia, an unincorporated community between El Dorado and Eureka.
Anyone with information can contact Chanute or Neosho County law enforcement, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at (316) 322-4254 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017 or missingpersons@kbi.ks.gov
