STU BUTCHER
Mr. Woods. Coach Woods. Woody. The man, the mentor and a mainstay of the community was truly one of a kind.
James “Jim” Woods succumbed just a few months before his 90th birthday after a battle with dementia.
Jim and Jackie moved to Chanute in 1960 with two young children Jenice and John when Jim took a teaching and coaching job at Royster Junior High. They have lived in Chanute ever since, from 1965 at their home on South Katy.
Woods loved weightlifting, which he did until his 70s, and played in bands. He also played Taps for 30 years as part of the American Legion Honor Guard.
In school, he taught History, Driver’s Ed and coached football, wrestling – a program he started at Chanute High School – and weightlifting. And he was known for handing out nicknames.
John LaRocca crossed paths with Woods as a junior at Chanute High School and returned to CHS in 1971 where they coached together until 1979.
“The first word that comes to mind is unique,” LaRocca said of Woods. “He was like a Pied Piper. He would motivate kids to do things, make them believe in themselves. He was true as true could be.”
Woods was known to have his serious side and humorous side.
“He was an open book, so ornery. We had a wonderful time together,” LaRocca said.
Woods and gym teacher Pete Dillman served as assistant football coaches for Dick Purdy at Chanute High School, shortly after Dillman moved to Chanute in 1965.
Woods knew how to relate to the entire student body.
“Jim Woods was one of a kind, to say the least,” Dillman said. “He reached a lot of guys, not only the ones out for sports. He played two trumpets at one time, did you know that? The kids just loved him.
“He and I were good friends,” Dillman said. “We had a lot respect for one another and I’m going to miss him.”
Thad Clements came to CHS to teach and coach in 1968.
He was immediately tagged as a helper for Fellowship of Christian Athletes that Woods had organized.
“He was a good Christian man, very jolly and always in for joke time,” Clements said. “He told this one on himself.”
At the age of 5, Woods was at his grandfather’s farm and there were six enormous turkeys in the yard. They scared him and he didn’t want anything to do with turkeys.
Clements said Woods always had Mexican food during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
“He was always up to something and fun to be around. I’m 92 and he kept me going when I was around him,” he said.
Sonny Manley was a good athlete and he and Woods were longtime friends.
Manley met Coach as a sophomore in high school and they bonded over the sports of wrestling and weightlifting.
Manley was designated to lift in “The Palace,” Woods’ own weightlifting room. There was no fancy equipment, just the knowledge of lifting, Manley said.
“He wasn’t the type of coach who would yell,” he said. “Just his presence would make you want to do more.”
They always kept in touch.
“We both loved lifting and loved to talk to each other,” Manley said. “We went to the beat of a different drum, but always had the same rhythm.”
Woods was known for his sayings. One of several that Manley listed:
“Good things happen to those who weight.”
“God blessed me with strength and also blessed me with Coach Woods,” Manley said. “He is somebody I will never forget as long as I live.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.