September through October is one of the main push times for people to apply for inclusion in Chanute’s Veterans Memorial at Santa Fe Park.
People who want to have brick pavers included in the memorial by Veterans Day have until Oct. 4 to submit an application, American Legion Post 170 Riders Secretary Roy McCoy said.
He said Memorial Day and Veterans Day are the two main push times, and commemoration of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks often gets people thinking about it.
Applications may be picked up at the American Legion Post, Evergreen and Walnut, or by contacting McCoy at his office, McCoy Insurance Service, (620) 431-4234 or on his cell phone, (620) 212-0410.
Chanute is fortunate to have such a memorial, McCoy said, and 10 to 20 bricks are usually added each holiday. An additional 15 bricks were placed on Memorial Day and there are 1,004 bricks there with space for 400 more.
McCoy said if anyone is looking for a particular brick, he has a list to locate each row, section and brick. He said it can be easy to overlook a brick in remembrance of a particular person. Each brick costs $150 and has three lines with up to 16 characters per line. The bricks are cut in Parsons.
The memorial has 545 bricks for members of the U.S. Army, 225 for the Navy, 120 for the Air Force and 74 for the Marines, so far. There are 34 with unknown branches of the service, four for the Coast Guard, two for British forces and two for the Civil War.
