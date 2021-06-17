GREG LOWER
Before they were so rudely interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers with Main Street Chanute brought local business and building owners, city and other officials together for a strategic planning meeting. The aim was to develop short- and long-term plans through 2025.
That was Feburary 2020. The group held its second community meeting Wednesday evening and its first post-pandemic.
Participants met in small groups for round-table discussions before providing their comments as a whole. Facilitator Steve Parsons started by reviewing the results from almost a year and a half ago.
“We had some obstacles,” Parsons said.
Main Street Chanute Director Ruthann Boatwright said they got slapped in the face by the pandemic and had to switch focus to helping local businesses stay open.
About two dozen people gathered in the Alliance Room of the Memorial Building Wednesday for two hours of discussion.
Parsons asked participants what changes they had seen to Main Street since the last meeting. They then discussed what changes they would like to see in the next two years, and vote on the top three to focus local resources.
The clear favorite, Parsons said, was to continue to save old buildings.
A change that Parsons raised was the emergence of the Downtown Revitalization Committee.
“What I see about that is more people working on common goals,” he said.
The DRC joins the Land Bank, Chamber of Commerce, Chanute Regional Development Authority and Main Street Chanute as groups working toward economic development and preservation.
“We can team up together,” Parsons said.
He said multiple groups pulling together are stronger than all pulling in different directions.
The participants suggested several goals and narrowed it to three. They then brainstormed ideas to achieve the goals of continuing to save buildings, recruit occupant businesses or residents, and beautify downtown.
A participant Wednesday, Kansas Main Street Director Scott Sewell told participants about a workshop in Hutchinson Aug. 16-17 to discuss development of upper floors for residential and other use. He also reminded people about grant programs available to cities with an accredited Main Street organization.
