TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Neosho County Rural Water District 12 public water supply system located in Neosho County. The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.
