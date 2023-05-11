A Chanute man shot himself early Thursday in Joplin, hours after child rape and molestation charges were filed in Neosho County.
Joplin police officers were alerted at 12:24 am Thursday that Andrew L. Hegwald, 36, Chanute, was in the Planet Fitness parking lot on the east side of Joplin and was wanted on felony warrants.
“Officers responded to the area and located Hegwald inside the vehicle in the parking lot,” Capt. William Davis reported. “As they attempted to make contact, Hegwald retrieved a handgun and fired one round resulting in a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Hegwald received medical aid at the scene and was rushed to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin where he was admitted in critical condition. Next of kin were notified.
Two felony rape charges involving victims born in 2006 and 2011 and a felony count of aggravated criminal sodomy were filed Wednesday and amended Thursday in Neosho County District Court from incidents reported Wednesday and Feb. 10 to the Chanute Police Department.
Hegwald worked for Black Label Firearms in Chanute. No further information was available prior to press time.
