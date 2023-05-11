A Chanute man shot himself early Thursday in Joplin, hours after child rape and molestation charges were filed in Neosho County.

Joplin police officers were alerted at 12:24 am Thursday that Andrew L. Hegwald, 36, Chanute, was in the Planet Fitness parking lot on the east side of Joplin and was wanted on felony warrants.

