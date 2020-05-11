Ben Smith at Relay for Life.

Kansas - American Cancer Society, Inc. selected Ben Smith of Chanute as Volunteer of the Week for the week of May 4.

“Every Relay season, Ben Smith goes out of his way to make our event enjoyable for everyone that attends,” said  Allison Daly, RFL Community Manager. “While Logistics Lead is his title, he is also our superb event photographer, he is sometimes our middle-of-the-night security, and he is part of our biscuit and gravy making team for ‘2:00 AM B&G.’  This season, our Relay looks much different and Ben has been instrumental in making us virtual by helping put videos and other online tributes together. We could not do Relay without Ben Smith!”

“I am humbled because I know how many more incredibly dedicated and hard-working volunteers are spending many more hours than me, including our Neosho County Relay Co-Chairs Sherri Watson and Diana Washburn,” Smith said. “They work tirelessly and receive very little credit.  They truly deserve all of the credit.”

