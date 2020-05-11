Kansas - American Cancer Society, Inc. selected Ben Smith of Chanute as Volunteer of the Week for the week of May 4.
“Every Relay season, Ben Smith goes out of his way to make our event enjoyable for everyone that attends,” said Allison Daly, RFL Community Manager. “While Logistics Lead is his title, he is also our superb event photographer, he is sometimes our middle-of-the-night security, and he is part of our biscuit and gravy making team for ‘2:00 AM B&G.’ This season, our Relay looks much different and Ben has been instrumental in making us virtual by helping put videos and other online tributes together. We could not do Relay without Ben Smith!”
“I am humbled because I know how many more incredibly dedicated and hard-working volunteers are spending many more hours than me, including our Neosho County Relay Co-Chairs Sherri Watson and Diana Washburn,” Smith said. “They work tirelessly and receive very little credit. They truly deserve all of the credit.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.