ERIC SPRUILL
When Cassandra Decker started taking her kayak out on Santa Fe Lake for a relaxing afternoon with her dog, she had no idea where the vessel would take her in as little as two years.
Decker, a certified registered nurse, loves to test her limits. She is an avid rock climber and enjoys endurance events.
But Aug. 4-7, she put herself to the ultimate test by competing in the Missouri American Water MR340 — a 340-mile trek across the entire state of Missouri. The event starts in Kansas City and ends in St. Charles, which takes place over an 88-hour time period. Failure to reach a checkpoint is grounds for disqualification.
Decker heard about the event around the same time she first picked up a paddle and she wanted desperately to compete in it. Last year’s excessive rains forced the event to be delayed until October and Decker could not find a partner for that year.
“This year, my daughter told me if I can’t find anyone then she would go through the race with me. But then my best friend told me her husband always wanted to compete in it as well. So we practiced all spring and summer and entered the race,” she said.
Things didn’t go as planned. Decker and her teammate started the event at 8 am and reached their checkpoint at 1:30 am on Wednesday. After getting around 3 ½ hours of sleep, she was ready to hit the river again, but her partner said he was unable to go.
“He didn’t stay hydrated and didn’t eat when we were on the boat. He told me he couldn’t go on and couldn’t even imagine getting back in the river. I was devastated,” she said. “At first I started crying because I really wanted to finish this race, I just didn’t want to do it alone. I expected my friends to just pack up and leave, but he told me he would join the ground crew and they followed me through the rest of the race.
“I asked the officials if I could continue and they said I could, but I would be disqualified if I finished in the top 10. That wasn’t a problem for me. My goal was to finish. I am slow and knew I wasn’t going to win anything.”
She paddled alone on Wednesday. Her phone died so her friends had no way to track her whereabouts. They were frightened at first, but found her at a checkpoint the next morning.
Thursday nearly got the best of her. Decker’s boat rudder wasn’t working, causing her to work extra hard.
“It got to be around 10:30 am and I had to take a break. I was about ready to quit, but I rested for a while, had some food and water. While I was resting, my ground crew fixed my boat. It was like night and day after that – I was full of energy and my boat was working. It ended up being a good day.”
Other kayakers gave her some helpful tips that morning. One told her to put weight in the front seat of her tandem kayak to even it out.
Decker’s hands were killing her, too.
“It got so bad I couldn’t even open a water bottle,” she said.
A teenage girl convinced her to lessen her grip when pushing her paddles forward. It helped greatly.
Thursday night brought its own struggles. Growing tired, she saw a checkpoint. It was 1:30 am and she was struggling to get to the boat ramp. And then she passed the boat ramp and it was an additional 15 miles to the next checkpoint.
“I freaked out when I saw I had passed the ramp. I became frantic and began to paddle the boat upstream. After a while I realized I couldn’t make it, but to my surprise, I see two guys coming up in canoes. They were able to tie a rope to my kayak and help me get to the shore. I was so thankful to have had them there at that moment,” she said.
When she started the final leg of the journey early Friday morning, she knew she was almost finished, but it didn’t make it any easier.
“I had a lot of help from other kayakers on the last day. People who encouraged me to keep going,” she said. “Late in the day, the two guys in the canoes told me, ‘Look, you’re down to single digits (miles) now. You can’t stop now.’”
Two women passed her a few miles later asking her if she needed anything.
“I said I needed coffee,” she said, laughing. “They didn’t have any coffee, but they did have cookies, and I was like, ‘Give them to me!’”
The ladies also told her she was only five miles from the finish.
After floating down the river without paddling, she finally found another burst of energy to get her to the finish line.
She finished 229th out of 360 kayakers with a time of 79 hours, 25 minutes, and finished 19th in her division.
“About an hour after finishing, I was already coming up with my plan for next year’s race. I can’t wait to do it again,” she said. “While it was exhausting, and I wanted to give up, there are so many great things about it. Some mornings I didn’t want to get going, but after 10 minutes on the water, it’s all right. Seeing the sunrise while out on a beautiful river is amazing. Seeing the sunset on the river is great.
“At night you hear all the noises of the river and the wildlife. And then just the great people all around you offering advice and encouragement. I can’t wait to do it again.”
