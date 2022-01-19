GREG LOWER
Contributors to the Betty White Challenge donated $3,000 to an Allen County animal shelter, although one in Chanute did not report any contributions.
The social media challenge urged people to donate to animal shelters in honor of the late actress, who was a well-known animal lover. White, who died Dec. 31, would have turned 100 years old Monday.
Julie Payne, treasurer of the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) in LaHarpe, said the organization received $1,650 in donations to its Facebook page and the remaining funds came from walk-in donors and PayPal.
“It was a big success,” she said. “It was a wonderful tribute to her legacy.”
A representative of Castaways animal shelter near Chanute said it did not receive any donations. ACARF began receiving donations on Jan. 15 and was still receiving them Tuesday. The Allen County shelter receives animals from Neosho as well as Bourbon, Anderson and Woodson counties.
The ACARF board has discussed how to use the contributions, Payne said, and hope to put the money towards its spay and neuter voucher program. The program has been going on for three to four years and will be available to Neosho and the surrounding counties, Payne said.
The need to prevent pet overpopulation is important, Payne said, and the shelter is currently overflowing with 50 dogs and 25 cats.
White is most remembered for her work on television from 1949 to 2015 in comedies like “Life With Elizabeth,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland.”
