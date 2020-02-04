ERIC SPRUILL
Back in November, the USD 413 Board of Education voted to place turf on the baseball and softball fields at Santa Fe Park. The board at that time approved to have Mammoth Sports Construction install artificial turf on both refurbished fields.
But that came to a halt at Monday night’s school board meeting as Superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams said some concerns had arisen and he wanted to change vendors. Construction was expected to begin Tuesday.
“The manufacturer of the turf has been changed and the quality of turf has been downgraded from what we were originally proposed,” Adams said. “We want to void the original contract and consider another vendor.”
Board members voted to nullify the existing contract and approve Sprinturf, who proposed a bid of $437,108. The installer, from Gas, will not have the job completed by MarCH 1 as originally proposed, due to other jobs it has acquired since that time.
Students/staff
recognized
Several students and teachers were honored during the meeting.
Chanute High School students Jay Brown and Breuana DuVal were both awarded with Horatio-Algers Scholarships, which has a rigorous application process involving three essays.
The first essay entails an adversity they had faced, followed by an essay about a mentor in their life. The final essay was about how they compared to someone who was a former winner of the scholarship.
Brown’s scholarship totals $25,000 with an all-expense paid trip to Washington DC. DuVal won a $10,000 scholarship.
Tyson Lucas has been nominated to attend the Kohl’s kicking clinic in Florida, and is currently rated a four-star athlete. He is ranked as the second-best kicker in the state and is in the top 150 in the country.
Royster Middle School students were also honored for earning spots in District Band. Those students were Liberty Collins, Peyton Hurst, Erin Maddy, Brayden Swiler and Noah Vogel.
RMS Principal Don Epps presented Lance Burnett with the Outstanding Middle School Educator award for 2019-20 awarded by the Southeast Kansas Music Educators Association.
Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester received the Administrator of the Year award.
Other business:
The board approved the demolition of Royster Stadium by K-W Oil Well Service Inc., Chanute, which will begin as soon as paperwork is completed. The company bid $57,500 – roughly half the cost of other bids. Adams noted that commemorative bricks will be available. The district will share additional information soon.
Board member Nathan Falk shook his head and said, “Goodbye, Royster.”
James Reece, a student-teacher at the middle school, thanked the board for giving all student-teachers a stipend.
“Going through college has been very stressful, especially financially,” he said. “Everyone talks about the support this district gives everyone, and now that I am receiving it, I feel very blessed to be here.”
Chanute is only the second school district in the state to offer stipends to student-teachers.
One teacher at the meeting said her student-teacher broke down in tears when she heard she would receive a stipend.
The board approved the purchase of two 2020 Ford Transit cargo vans, complete with shelving in the back to hold tools for the maintenance workers. The total cost comes in at $79,996.32. The vehicles will be purchased from Merle Kelly Ford.
The board approved the resignations of CHS assistant cross country coach Wayne Woodyard; Jeffrey Bohrer, maintenance; Rosalina Chaney, food service; Staci Cunningham, CHS assistant drama coach; Casey Godinez, CHS assistant track coach; and Whitney Martinez, CHS Paraprofessional.
