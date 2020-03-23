GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners met under unusual circumstances Monday evening due to precautions to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The few participants and spectators in the commission chamber at Memorial Hall sat further apart than usual and some spectators watched video in the Alliance Room while commissioners discussed storm water and wastewater proposals.
The commission approved contracting the engineering firm Wilson & Co. to do preliminary design on a planned wastewater treatment plant and also to provide a cost estimate on engineering work on a storm water retention pond. Both measures passed 4-1 with Commissioner Phil Chaney opposed.
Wilson & Co. engineer Brian Spano said the firm has already done preliminary work on the wastewater plant proposal and the next phase will be design and a report to apply for funding.
The next step, which will have two parts, includes a 30 percent design plan and tours to visit other facilities with similar treatment technology.
The current treatment plant is about 35 years old and its permit expires in 2023. Officials believe it will be inadequate to meet current standards, and the goal is to have a new plant up and running by the end of 2022.
“We all knew this was coming,” Commissioner Kevin Berthot said.
The preliminary design project will cost about $152,000. Spano said he anticipates most of the final plant will be new, and the old plant will need to remain operational until the new one is running.
“I’m not quite certain what the coronavirus will do to us on the scheduling,” Spano said, noting that the original thought was that this phase would take six months.
“Assuming we can still get out the door,” Spano added.
The new plant will have an expected lifespan of 20 to 40 years.
The city has been engaged in a project to reduce the inflow and infiltration of rainwater leaking into the sewer lines, which then needs to go through the treatment plant. The goal is to reduce the capacity needed to treat sewage without the storm water.
But since that storm water has to have somewhere else to go, coupled with recent heavy rain amounts, circumstances have shown the need for a citywide storm water study.
A study by Wilson & Co. would cost roughly $100,000, but City Manager Jeff Cantrell proposed an alternative plan to construct a retention pond on a vacant parcel near 5th Street between Rutter and Larson Avenues.
The city already owns most of the land needed and such a retention pond would prevent flooding on the east side of the city. The pond would cost an estimated $200,000 to complete.
Cantrell said the pond proposal is low-hanging fruit, since the study would involve spending money before remedies begin. The study is expected to take at least a year to complete.
Chaney said he favored doing a study before building the pond, but Commissioner Tim Fairchild said flooding is already doing damage that the pond could prevent.
“It’s something that, once constructed, will fit into the plan,” he said.
Commissioners also voted Monday evening to make a cash payment on the first half of the lights for the ballfield renovation project.
Cantrell said the funding source was not initially identified for the project at Santa Fe Park, and officials had expected to make a full payment in August. Musco Sports Lighting from Iowa requested $274,200 in payment for the first half of the lighting project, due Friday. City officials had a choice between making a cash payment or financing it at 4 percent interest.
The remaining payment, and the remainder of the lights, will come in December or January.
In other business, Mayor Jacob LaRue read a proclamation setting April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Commissioners postponed discussion on an agreement with Main Street Chanute, and also postponed a proclamation recognizing the Chanute High School Blue Comets wrestlers until the team could be present.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.