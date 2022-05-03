GREG LOWER
Chanute Board of Education members selected the parent of five students Monday for a vacancy on the school board.
The USD 413 board voted for Scott McKinney during Monday evening’s meeting to fill the seat vacated by former board member Alex Rodriquez, who resigned. The vote came after McKinney and another applicant, Bob Cross, answered written questions from the board.
When she moved to appoint McKinney, board member Heather Guernsey said she preferred someone who had children in the school system. McKinney and his wife, Erin, have two sons and three daughters: a freshman at Chanute High School; a seventh-grade student at Royster Middle School; a fifth grade student at Chanute Elementary; and children in Pre-K4 and Pre-K3 at Lincoln Early Learning Center.
McKinney has been the business office manager at Shields Motors for four years and has lived in Chanute for 10. He is originally from Erie.
During the interview, McKinney and Cross agreed on several points in their answers.
The greatest challenge facing education is the new legislation and rules affecting school districts, Cross said, which McKinney said make it difficult for schools to make decisions. Both said the way to attract and retain employees is to offer a good environment with fair pay and employee support. Cross added that part of hiring is to know where to look.
“I owe education a lot. It has given me a great life,” said Cross, a former USD 413 art teacher. “It’s time for me to give back.”
The school board is somewhere that McKinney said he could help and serve the community, and mentioned his children in the system.
“Obviously, I want the best for them,” McKinney said.
Both applicants said the school board should evaluate more often than annually.
His experience in work, McKinney said, showed that the best way to deal with hostile parents or staff is to acknowledge and understand their concerns.
“That’s a good answer,” Cross said. “There’s not much more to add.”
He said one of the hardest things is for staff to ask for help.
McKinney will be sworn in at the June 6 board meeting.
Bowling proposed
In other business Monday, the board heard presentations as first-reading proposals on bowling, the preschool curriculum and English Language Arts curriculum.
The board will consider approval at later meetings. CHS Activities Director Chris Shields said traditional bowling has a season from January to March, while unified bowling, which combines special and general education students, has a six-week season from September to November.
A bowling program would use C&H Lanes in Chanute and include a $50 fee, which would cover shoes and use of a ball. There would be 10 competition dates.
Ottawa is the closest school that offers the activity, Shields said, but other schools are discussing whether to add it. The proposal began as a partnership between Chanute and another school, but Shields said so many students were interested at the other school that there was not enough room for Chanute.
Lincoln Principal Karla Nothern and instructor Melanie DeMoss gave the presentation on the preschool curriculum after a delegation of Chanute instructors visited a program in Leavenworth. The proposal is for play-based learning, where children approach problem-solving and social skills.
During the past 50 to 60 years, preschool has steered more towards science and other academics, and Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester said they have seen a lack of children ready to learn when they reach grade school.
The current preschool curriculum, titled “A Big Day For Pre K,” is five years old, but is missing a social and emotional piece, they said.
Officials want to implement the new curriculum next year in all five Lincoln classrooms.
The new program would take time to accomplish, Koester said. “It is basically the entire, whole child.”
Although Lincoln is known for special education, officials want to rebrand the center for all 3 and 4 year olds.
The new curriculum would cost $47,744.
Assistant Superintendent Tracy Russell presented the recommendation for the Into Literature program from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for English Language Arts at CHS and RMS.
Russell outlined the process the study group used to assess the English curriculum. It has partially met expectations for kindergarten through fifth grade and for freshmen and juniors, but has not met expectations for sophomores and seniors, she said.
Middle school teachers now develop their own materials. The Into Lit program meets expectations for sixth through eighth grade and also gets high marks for high school.
The program would be adopted for six years and replace a five-year-old curriculum. The program would cost $202,348, including $3,993 for shipping and handling.
Information on the preschool curriculum and Into Literature is available at the Chanute administration office.
Active students
Of a total of 573 high school students, 73 percent are involved in at least one student activity and 34 percent are in three or more, Shields reported. The number of students in activities is up by 3 percent from last year.
Senior boys are the most active, with 78 percent in at least one activity and 41 percent in three or more. Sixty-seven percent of senior girls are in at least one activity, the lowest participation rate.
Royster has 22 boys and 26 girls involved in track and had 48 boys and 27 girls in basketball. Nine girls and 15 boys are in golf and 14 boys are in tennis. The chess club has 18 boys and 10 girls, while wrestling had 28 boys and nine girls.
There were 51 seventh- and eighth-grade boys and 35 seventh- and eighth-grade girls in spring sports. There were also 35 seventh-grade boys and girls and 51 eighth-grade boys and girls in sports.
Because of anticipated supply chain issues, the school board authorized Superintendent Kellen Adams to accept bids on welding equipment.
The bids are due May 10 and board members said the district needs to move quickly.
The Patterson Family Foundation has awarded $75,000 to Chanute to fund welding equipment as part of the FFA program.
The board also accepted donations of $3,000 from Cleaver Farm & Home to help the FFA chapter buy barbed wire for western Kansas wildfire victims; $200 from the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Foundation for the high school choir; $42.80 from Casey’s General Stores for elementary school classrooms; and $300 from Petersen Auction Service for the high school softball team.
Students recognized Monday evening included Kam Koester, All SEK basketball first team, and Peyton Shields, All SEK basketball second team. All SEK wrestling girls were Kaydence Axelson, Reese Clements, Grace Thompson, Brinly Bancroft, Lena Aguilar and Kamri Naff, first team; Sequoia Keever and Cheyenne Davis, second team; and Ava Campbell and Abby Stephenson, honorable mention.
All SEK wrestling boys were Kolton Misener, Trey Dillow, Braxton Harding, Ty Leedy, Kedric Emiling, Cade Small and Dagen Dean, first team; and Dylan Demeritt, Braxton Harding, Ty Galemore and Bryan Jackett, honorable mention.
KWCA All-Academic girls wrestling members were Bella Becannon, Lena Aguilar, Evelyn Fewins, Kamri Naff, Abigail Stephenson, Grace Thompson and Brinly Bancroft. KWCA all academic boys were Kolton Misener, Ty Galemore, Kedric Emling, Dax Axelson, Trey Dillow, Dagen Dean and Bryan Jackett, first team, and Nathan Cunningham, Dylan Demeritt and Ty Leedy, honorable mentions.
The CHS state champion chess team was Zander Yoho, Kayl Allen, Darron Jones, Vann Trester, Jett Cosby, Jacob Pierce, Ethan Burnett, Eric Blakesly and Genesis Pedrino.
The board accepted the resignations of CHS assistant volleyball coach Tonya Frederick, assistant football and track coach Kip Keeley, teachers Abby Meyer, Michaela Rodriguez and Halsey Wright, counselor Lisa Schweda, and custodian Rachel Stokes. Members approved the hiring of teachers Jessica Beatty, Morgan Carter, Mandy Rehmert and Aimee Thompson, assistant school nurse Barbara Baughn, LPN, social emotional character development coach Douglas Jackett, library aide Erin McKinney, assistant girls soccer coach Max Ruark, technology integration specialist Crystal Sizemore, and PLC teacher leader Maggie Wolken. Vicki Westerman was transferred from classroom aide to K-2 turn around room coordinator.
