A Buffalo couple died in a collision with a combine 2 1/2 miles west of US-59 Monday evening.

Michael Drake, 67, and Marilyn Drake, 63, both of Buffalo, were pronounced dead at the scene and transported by Countryside Funeral Home after the accident on 160th Road (Shaw Road) west of Ness at 5:40 pm Monday, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

The combine driver, Adam Kepley, 41, Chanute, was not injured.

Michael Drake was driving a 2004 Chevrolet pickup westbound on 160th Road and Kepley was eastbound crossing a bridge when the pickup struck the combine header. Both victims were wearing seatbelts.

 

