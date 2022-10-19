Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston has categorically denied a litany of allegations contained within an inflammatory article published Tuesday by the Kansas Reflector. The allegations were primarily tied to complaints of corruption in his office as county attorney.
Thuston believes that Neosho County Sheriff Greg Taylor has been consumed by a misplaced vendetta to oust him from office.
“Is it not obvious?” Thuston asked during an interview with The Tribune Tuesday afternoon.
Taylor has previously forwarded a number of criminal complaints regarding Thuston to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Complaints sent to the Kansas Disciplinary Administrator’s Office have resulted in only light admonishment for Thuston.
“First, they want to look to see if there is anything criminal. Couldn’t find anything criminal,” Thuston said. “Then, it’s let’s see if we can find anything ethical. Then, they went through on that one and couldn’t find anything (un)ethical.”
Thuston is hitting back at Taylor.
“It seems as though every time that he doesn’t get what he wants, it’s just try and see what else we can do otherwise,” Thuston said, noting that Taylor is throwing anything he can at the wall in hopes something will stick.
Thuston said that he has gleaned comments from Facebook that suggest Taylor’s pursuit of him is racially motivated, but he has not come to that conclusion himself.
“He’s made very derogatory comments included in complaints against me, in reference about the former and present (Chanute) chief of police,” Thuston said.
Thuston believes the genesis of Taylor’s beef stems from a conflict between city officials and the sheriff’s office over payment of a medical bill for an individual taken into custody. A policy that laid out multiple scenarios was drafted by Thuston’s office.
“In one case, it should be the responsibility of the city, and I believe the second one said it should be the responsibility of the county,” he said. “After that, it seemed that there was some opinion that we were aligned with the police department and not the sheriff’s department.”
Since that time, Thuston said there have been multiple attacks on him by the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, noting that Taylor has even lobbed accusations of impropriety at Thuston when he was not holding an elected position.
“If you notice one thing that is very unique here, the cases that (Taylor) complains about are never sheriff’s department cases,” Thuston said.
Thuston added that he does not believe he’s actually under investigation by the KBI.
“If you pay attention to what the sheriff has said, I’ve been under investigation for six years,” he said. “To my knowledge, the only entity that is investigating me presently is the Neosho County Sheriff’s (Office).”
Starr allegations
The Reflector report discussed Thuston’s interactions with Neosho County Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr. It included the possible forgery of a letter of support that was presented to the Disciplinary Administrator’s Office in the matter of Thuston’s most recent ethics complaint. One of eight letters of support was purportedly sent by Starr, who later denied knowledge of the letter. Starr believes that Thuston retaliated for her cooperation with the panel and attempted to frame her to her health department colleagues as an individual with on-going mental health issues. Starr also believes the revenge factor could extend to a pressing legal matter with which she is grappling and that Thuston is prosecuting.
“As soon as I heard claims that some of the letters might not have been legitimate, I contacted Teresa to ask her if she remembered the letter,” Thuston said. “She told me ‘no’ and said she just didn’t remember it.”
Thuston indicated that Starr’s timeline of events regarding the letter do not jive.
“So my inquiry with (NCHD) was, ‘Hey, have you guys noticed any problems with her memory? Is there something going wrong?’” he said.
Thuston said the call was placed out of genuine concern for Starr’s wellbeing.
“Of, how does she not remember this,” he said.
In his interview with The Tribune, Thuston cited additional background knowledge regarding Starr’s mental health as a reason for concern. Thuston said he’s unable to divulge those details publicly as they relate to dialogue Starr had with the county attorney’s office as the victim of a crime.
“They didn’t know about that at her place of employment,” he said.
Thuston also denied that he’s looking to hand the defendant in the case light punishment via a plea deal, a concern voiced by Starr in the Reflector report.
“I don’t know where any of that has come from,” Thuston said. “My position all along on a plea has been that a person has to go to prison. Nothing has changed.”
Starr also asserted that she has not been treated like a victim by Thuston’s office.
“I had to hire a lawyer to make sure my best interest is done. … They’ve not called (even) one of my witnesses. They haven’t even asked me who my witnesses are. But they’re going to put me on the stand in a couple of weeks and they’re going to interrogate me like I’m the stripper from Pat’s Lounge,” Starr told the Reflector.
Thuston was mystified by Starr’s comments.
“If she thought I interrogated her, or my office interrogated her, it was to try to prepare her for what would happen in court – at her request,” Thuston said.
Thuston also cried foul over the Reflector’s assertion that justice is for sale in Thuston’s office, primarily through diversion agreements.
“We have to consider the desires of the victim,” he said.
Thuston said that during a lengthy phone interview with Reflector editor Sherman Smith, he inquired as to whether or not Smith had been in contact with Chanute Police Department and other relevant entities for the article.
“Why has no one asked the (CPD)? Why has no one talked to the undersheriff in Allen County?” Thuston said.
Smith told The Tribune that he was in fact in touch with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department for questions related to the story, but said he was promptly hung up on after identifying himself as a reporter.
“When (ACSO) talked to me yesterday, he indicated that he might have lost signal and was going to try to call him again,” Thuston said, adding that he was very displeased with the article.
“My deal is that it’s so one-sided. At least that’s my opinion. And it’s nothing new,” Thuston concluded.
