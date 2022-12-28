MATT RESNICK
When it comes to the topic of the county’s half-percent sales tax, Tom Giefer wants some answers from Neosho County Commissioners.
Addressing the commission for the second time in recent weeks, Giefer of rural Galesburg, said that he had not received a definitive answer to his inquiry about future plans for the sales tax.
Giefer obtained pertinent background info during a recent discussion with County Auditor Rodney Burns, he said, and Burns told him that the sales tax had existed prior to the Shaw/Elk project, but had been rolled over at a special election in 2005. The Shaw/Elk sales tax refers to a project in which Shaw Road was repaved from US-59 to south Santa Fe Avenue and into the Chanute city limits.
The half-percent sales tax was designed to cover the project’s expenses. The county is in the process of paying off the sales tax bonds. With a sunset provision attached, the tax is set to expire when the bonds are paid in full.
Revenue generated from the sales tax needs to be rolled over for upcoming infrastructure projects, namely road and bridge improvements, Giefer told commissioners.
He is representing a group of citizens concerned about Galesburg Road, aka 70th Road.
“How do we move this thing forward?” he asked during the public forum at the Dec. 20 meeting.
Recent refinancing has accelerated the projected payoff date for the bonds, moving it from 2027 to 2025 and shaving $660,000 in interest. Commissioner Nic Galemore noted that the county also refinanced in 2015, moving the payoff date up by five years from 2032.
“We pushed that date down and will pay it off faster than we thought, so that helps,” Galemore said. “I’ve always been a big proponent of getting that debt-load paid off, and we’ve saved millions by refinancing.”
These moves have given the county greater flexibility with future planning, and would allow for the sales tax to be placed on the 2024 general election ballot, Galemore said.
“If you put that on the (2024) ballot, it will probably start the next collection year,” he said.
Despite Galemore’s explanation of election-cycle ramifications, Giefer cited his concern that there could be a lapse in the rollover of the tax if it’s not placed on a ballot sooner than November 2024. He floated the possibility of a special election, while also mentioning the 2023 general election.
“If for some reason we got it on the ballot early and it didn’t pass, then we would have another opportunity to run it again,” Giefer said, adding that he’s representing a group pursuing a renewal of the tax.
Giefer asked commissioners for an unspecified amount of time for his group to promote a special election.
“If we can go around and get signage up, get ads in the paper, inform the public of what we’re trying to do by re-upping the half-cent sales tax,” he said. “I know it costs money to have a special election.”
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen disapproved of the idea.
“I’m not in favor of that. It would cost taxpayers more money,” she said.
Giefer then turned his attention to County Counselor Bret Heim, questioning whether Heim had a full comprehension of the issue.
“Maybe with new personnel, we’re trying to figure out all the processes,” Giefer said.
Giefer pressed for commissioners to initiate paperwork for a ballot resolution.
“Who starts the process on the paperwork? What needs to happen?” he asked.
Klaassen said she saw no advantage in moving it to a 2023 ballot, and that the 2024 general election would likely see the most voters.
“Looking at this as a county sales tax, I would like to see as many people vote on it as possible,” she said.
“So then you could get the voice of more people compared to a small percentage of people with a special election. You just don’t get that same across-the-county (turnout).”
Klaassen asked County Clerk Heather Elsworth whether it could be a 2024 primary election initiative.
“Most of the time it’s the general,” Elsworth said, adding that she needed to contact the Secretary of State for clarification. “I would assume it wouldn’t be on your primary because you have ballots by party, so it presents a problem there.”
Elsworth further shot down placing the sales tax on a 2023 ballot.
“It will be city and school (boards) this time around, and you have to have an abundant amount of candidates to qualify for a primary,” she said. “I wouldn’t suggest doing a (special) election for something like this, just because of the amount of money you’re having to spend to produce one. With the 2024 general presidential (election), we’re going to see a turnout.”
With talk of the 2024 election not to his liking, Giefer continued to posit hypothetical scenarios.
“If we got voted down in 2024 and we wanted to bring it back, would you have a special election then, or do you wait for the next election?” he asked.
Giefer appeared somewhat frustrated as he told commissioners that his road was not in good shape.
“We’re tied to when this one expires,” Galemore said.
Klaassen told Giefer that the commission appreciated his work on the issue.
“I’m just poking around right now. I just want to make sure we don’t drop the ball,” he said, adding that he’s looking for more than just lip-service from commissioners. “I came last time and we all just nodded our heads. I have not gotten any answers in the last month, so I guess I’ll come back and ask again.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.