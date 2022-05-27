Former Thayer woman, three children slain in home
PARSONS — Quadruple murderer David Cornell Bennett Jr. lost his bid to get a hearing set on his 2013 case.
Bennett, 30, is a maximum-security inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility Central. He was sentenced in 2018 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the deaths of Thayer native Cami Jo Umbarger, Hollie Betts, Jaxon Betts and Averie Betts.
Their bodies were found Nov. 25, 2013, at 415 N. 25th St. in Parsons. Bennett strangled all four.
He faced capital punishment but pleaded to capital murder and three counts of premeditated first-degree murder. The plea removed the death penalty from the equation.
In the plea, Bennett also waived his right to any future appeals of his case.
Bennett in 2020 and 2021 filed a number of motions seeking to get his case reheard so he could argue ineffective assistance of counsel. Bennett was represented by the state’s death penalty defense team with Timothy Frieden as the lead attorney. Bennett alleged, among other claims, that Frieden didn’t fully inform him of the ramifications of the plea agreement and the waiver to his appeal rights.
Last week, Bennett’s attorney Mark Fern presented his case and had Bennett testify to his memory of the plea. Bennett claimed that Frieden didn’t fully explain the plea and the appeal waivers. He also claimed that he asked Frieden a day after sentencing to file an appeal for him and that Frieden never did.
The Kansas Attorney General’s Office prosecuted Bennett. Solicitor Michael Serra asked Frieden to testify. Frieden has had a number of other high-profile cases since Bennett and didn’t recall all the specifics of the case. But having a waiver of future appeals was a change from pleas in his other cases so he was sure he explained that to Bennett on a number of occasions before the plea hearing and sentencing, given his normal practice routines. He testified that he remembered reading and reviewing the plea agreement to Bennett a number of times, as the plea was negotiated over a period of time and would require Frieden to review different portions of it with Bennett.
Frieden also testified that Bennett never called him after the sentencing date from the Labette County Jail asking him to file an appeal.
Judge Steve A. Stockard denied Bennett the right to a hearing on the ineffective assistance counsel issue. He found Frieden’s testimony credible and unassailed and found Bennett’s testimony self-serving. Bennett told Stockard when he was making his ruling to not disrespect him. Stockard had Bennett removed from the courtroom and heard another case while Fern explained courtroom etiquette to Bennett.
When Bennett returned to court, he was quiet and Stockard completed his ruling in denying Bennett the right to the hearing and said that a blanket waiver of appeal rights was significant and would require a detailed explanation.
Bennett has since been returned to state prison.
