Chanute High School was under a brief lockdown Thursday morning for about 22 minutes because a school-aged person not enrolled at CHS possibly entered the building without checking in.
“We just had a student that was in the building, by all counts shouldn’t have been,” said CHS Principal Zack Murry.
At about 10:55 a.m. Thursday, the school entered into the lockdown, Murry said.
“There was no known safety threat,” Murry told The Tribune on Monday. “It was more of a, we have a protocol and the protocol wasn’t followed.”
The person was found outside the CHS building “very quickly,” Murry said.
“We’ve done these lockdown drills, et cetera, so our staff knows the protocol,” he said.
The school sent a notice to parents and guardians following the lockdown.
“CHS administration and personnel swept the building to ensure there were no intruders,” the message said.
