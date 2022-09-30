GREG LOWER
The owner of a riding stable on north Plummer is concerned that motorists don’t stop for neither man nor beast.
Some drivers between Main and Cherry streets on Plummer Avenue do not stop for either pedestrians or horseback riders in marked crosswalks, and there have been near-collisions, according to Tammy Ports, owner of In the Wood Acres riding stable.
“They don’t yield to anybody,” she said.
In July, Chanute city commissioners agreed to post an equestrian sign across Plummer at Oak Street, and there is a pedestrian crossing at Elm. Plummer is a through street between Main and Cherry.
Ports has eight horses, including one that is too young to ride, but is being trained. She takes riders out three nights a week.
Recently, she said, a vehicle drove between two pairs of riders. Sometimes parents have stopped traffic at the crosswalk.
In more than two decades, Ports has had two previous incidents when horses she was riding fell when they were spooked by vehicles. In one case, she broke both feet, but said she was very, very fortunate.
“I don’t need one of my kids getting hurt,” she said.
During the 1890s, laws put heavy restrictions on encounters between horses and then-new “gas-powered buggies.” Some are still on the books, but no longer enforced. In some places, including Wichita and areas of Kansas, a motorist has had to get out and fire three shotgun blasts into the air as a warning before crossing an intersection.
Some laws required a driver to completely cover a car or even disassemble it until a horse went past. Ports said some laws required 100 yards right-of-way between a horse and an automobile.
“We can’t get two inches,” she said.
Thankfully, horses today are more used to vehicles, but can still be spooked by a close call. They also can become impatient and more difficult for riders to handle while waiting for traffic to pass.
A decade ago, a Chanute city commissioner wanted the horses to wear diapers. That did not pass, but Ports does go out after rides to clean up, and said she has almost been struck doing that.
She blames part of the problem on people who drive while on the telephone, and it has increased during the past three years, she said.
Failure to yield at a crosswalk carries a fine of up to $100, 30 days in jail or both, under municipal ordinances.
