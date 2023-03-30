Ashley Clinic team

Ashley Clinic held an open house Wednesday for people to meet and talk with four new healthcare providers. In front, Dr. Yi Ying Law, with her daughter Rayna, speaks to Ashley Clinic President Dr. David Guernsey while (back, left to right) her husband Bryan Lim chats with Dr. Matthew Leroy and Dr. Martin Dillow.       

 

 

 

 

 

 Greg Lower | Tribune

GREG LOWER

greg@chanute.com

