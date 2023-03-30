GREG LOWER
After a lapse during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ashley Clinic held an Open House Wednesday evening for people to tour the building and meet four new healthcare providers.
Dr. Matthew Leroy, Dr. Sean Webb, Dr. Yi Ying Law and Dr. Amanda Alonzo have joined the clinic since the most recent open house, and the clinic has renovated the former pharmacy into a walk-in clinic.
The event also featured a video slide presentation on the history of the clinic, which celebrates its 85th anniversary as part of Chanute’s 150th anniversary.
Drs. Law and Leroy are general surgeons whose services include abdominal procedures, appendix, gallbladder or skin lesion removals, and hernia repairs. Dr. Webb is a family physician with an interest in sports and evidence medicine, and Alonzo is a nurse practitioner with a PhD in mental health.
Leroy received an undergraduate degree in 2010 from Harding University and a medical degree in 2014 from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He did residency work at the University of Missouri in Columbia in 2020. He was appointed this week as a trustee to the board of the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Webb received an undergraduate degree in 2014 from Baker University and a medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Salina in 2018. His residency was at Waco Family Medicine in 2021. In the fall, he is on the sidelines with the Humboldt Cubs football team assisting with injuries.
Law completed undergraduate education at the Imperial College in London, United Kingdom, and her medical education from the Perdana University Graduate School of Medicine in Rochester, Minn., in 2018. Her residency was at the Houston Methodist Hospital in 2022 and the Mayo Clinic in Rochester in 2018.
Alonzo, who is originally from Chanute, received a nursing degree from the University of Kansas in 2009 and a post-masters certificate as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner from the University of Cincinnati in 2020. She has been here since graduation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.