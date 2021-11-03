A Georgia murder suspect was apprehended in Chanute at 5 pm Wednesday atternoon after an hour-long standoff.
Chanute police, along with the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, assisted the US Marshals Service in serving an arrest warrant for Adrian Weston, 41, Georgia, in the 200 block of East 9th Street.
The Chanute Police Department said Weston was taken into custody by the US Marshals Service and transported to the Neosho County jail without incident.
The US Marshals Service had issued a $5,000 reward for “information leading to the direct arrest…” of a man wanted for allegedly brutally killing a Madison, Ga., man in January.
Weston is wanted on felony murder and aggravated assault charges in the shooting death of Alex “Moo Moo” Tolbert, 33, Madison. Tolbert was shot 14 times with a .22 caliber weapon in room 152 of the Budget Inn at approximately 8:45 pm on Jan. 23.
Weston was indicted by a Morgan County Grand Jury on March 1 for felony murder and aggravated assault. Weston has been at-large since the shooting.
