STU BUTCHER
Don’t blame the Brad and Amy Almond family if they thought Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs comeback Sunday night was a dream.
It is hard to imagine two NFL teams with credible defenses would see 25 points scored in the final 1:54 of the game.
But with Josh Allen under center for the Buffalo Bills and Mahomes running the show for KC, it was a back and forth battle no one could imagine. And it led to a 36-36 tie in regulation.
That’s after Mahomes took over at the 25 with just 13 seconds remaining and completed two gut-wrenching passes to allow a tying field goal to send the game into overtime.
Amy said the frenzied fan base had faith in the Chiefs until the end.
“That’s for darn sure,” she said. “There was an attitude, ‘We can still do this.’”
She noted that she didn’t see any fans going home early. Maybe they are just used to the “Mahomes Magic.”
She said it was a last-minute decision to go to the playoff game, urged on by their son Garrett who attended along with his girlfriend Ember Renfro.
She said they hadn’t attended a Chiefs game in four or five years and they were so glad they did.
“It was such a nail biter,” Amy said. “It got pretty intense and was so fun.”
She mentioned there were more Bills fans there than they thought there would be, leading to more back and forth cheering.
The Chanute fans were seated in the corner, near where Tyreek Hill scored a late touchdown to put KC in front and where Travis Kelce grabbed a TD pass to win it after the Chiefs won the toss and marched down the field to victory.
“The crowd was unbelievable,” Amy said. “There was a lot of hugging and high-fiving.”
She described the football game as “Epic – all-time best. It was a game of a lifetime and definitely one to remember.”
On the way home, Brad and Garrett reviewed comments and photos on their phones.
Monday morning, they all watched ESPN to see what the announcers had to say about the amazing game.
It wasn’t a dream.
The Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 2 pm for the AFC championship and a berth in the Super Bowl.
The Almonds won’t be making a return trip to Arrowhead, however. Almond said she checked the ticket prices and they were too high.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.