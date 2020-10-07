The Chanute USD 413 Gating Criteria Committee for the week of Oct. 12 again had an overall rating of green, with two of the categories rated red.
Chanute Public Schools was notified by the Neosho County Health Department of just one positive case, a staff member at Royster Middle School.
In Independence, USD 446 reporting Wednesday morning four additional students and one teacher at Independence High School have tested positive for COVID-19. This comes on the heels of Tuesday’s announcement of an additional IHS student who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Independence canceled volleyball games and a soccer game on the Chanute High School schedule. Chanute just played football at Independence Friday night.
All infected students and employees have been sent home to undergo isolation.
Districtwide, USD 413 again had an absentee rate of 93 percent, meaning only seven percent of students are currently missing time in the classroom, receiving a green rating.
The two-week Neosho County positive case rate lowered to 3.71 percent, with 15 out of 404 COVID-19 tests given out resulting in positive cases. This leaves the district in the green category.
USD 413 continued in the red category for two-week Neosho County Cumulative incidence rate, as 35 new cases were reported by the Neosho County Health Department in the last two weeks.
The increasing Neosho County incidence rate again drew a red rating.
The district received another green rating for local/referring hospital capacity, with 37 percent of beds in intensive care units still available.
The grand total of cases in the district is 33, with 1 confirmed case at Lincoln Early Learning Center. The close contact number is down to 15, including 7 at CHS, and household contact is 17 with 9 at CES.
There have been 186 total students and staff in quarantine.
It was noted that the press releases that have occurred immediately after a positive case is identified in the district have been discontinued due to the real-time data that is now being provided. Rather, a weekly press release summarizing all new information is now included with the weekly gaiting email.
The committee, which consists of members from the Neosho County Health Department, Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital and administrators from USD 413, will meet again next Wednesday.
