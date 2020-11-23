The Tribune asked readers how this Thanksgiving will be the same or different for local residents. Here are some responses:
Lydia Holloway - We’re planning on a digital “get together.” Several of my family members are high risk, so it’s not possible for us to meet in person. We’ll exchange recipes this week, then on Turkey Day, we’ll have a video chat dinner, play online games, and catch up with each other that way. It’s not perfect, but it’s something.
Rebecca Nelson - Spending it at home with my boyfriend as I am covid positive and extremely sick.
Lindsey Donovan - I usually travel to Arizona every year around Thanksgiving to see my family, take my great nephew to Phoenix ZooLights (pictured), enjoy the weather, and gorge on Mexican food. This year I’m staying put in Chanute. This will be the longest I’ve gone without seeing my Arizona family since I moved here 6.5 years ago.
Sandra Helsley - I’ve spent my whole life in Caliafornia this is my first year in chanute away from my family on Thanksgiving so it’s a huge change for me but im looking forward to spending this year and many more with my fiance’s family.
Cindy Adams-Harrison - Invited to KC for Thanksgiving, but going to stay home as I’ve done for the past three years. For my safety and my relatives. But I will cook a turkey and have homemade cornbread stuffing, a mostly sugarless pie, mashed taters (no gravy) and some veggies. It will be sad to not be with family, but it would be worse if they caught covid. I won’t take any chances.
Jeff Lucas - Brisket instead of turkey. Because its 2020!
Diane L Good - I’m traveling east (ever so carefully and masked) to visit my grandbaby. Thankfully I won’t have to cook for nearly 20 people (as I have in the past), but my son and daughter-in-law have dietary concerns, so we won’t be having anything close to our traditional foods.
Linda Trembly - We opted not to gather for Thanksgiving with family, due to the Covid-19 surge in Chanute. Spending time alone with the Lord will still be a blessed day of Thanksgiving!
Eric N Tereasa Barnhart - We are switching it up this years by doing ham and beans and corn bread with close family.
Michelle Paakkunainen - Thanksgiving will still be fun although it may only be my mom and I and my nephew this year. Plenty of food and fun to be had even in the midst of the pandemic. Football and parade watching and Christmas movies. I am thankful to be able to spend a holiday at home with family before starting a life far away in Finland in January.
Tammy Bailey - Hubby and I are staying home. Will fix a small dinner, watch KU basketball and football. Better safe than sorry.
Carla Kelley White - My best friend is coming over to join me. We will have turkey pot pies, her salad and my cranberry chutney and pecan pie. Minimal work and clean-up, lots of time to just talk
and laugh and relax. Tried the whole traditional dinner before and decided that was too much work & too many left-overs for 2 people to deal with. This way is easy, and still good.
Gerald Walters - Gonna do the full meal deal. But no visitors. Food will be set outside for the family to pick up. I’m actually looking forward to a quiet day. I’m getting old I guess. Bahumbug....lol
Donna Hare - We cancelled ours simply because we are over 20 and my house is musical chairs every year.and we have one in our family with covid.
Lisa Jordan - Well I was coming to Chanute to see my family which I haven’t seen in yrs. But since the covid scare it might be cancelled due to 3 of us coming from 3 different states.
Susan Moffitt-Roberson - This year is very different. I am trying to stay healthy and not get exposed to any illness as I begin radiation treatments the Monday after Thanksgiving. So to be safe I will join one friend and we will have a smaller version of the typical Thanksgiving meal. It will still be a good day!
Lisa M. Glover - We will be doing everything normal!
Michael Clover - There is not going to be a normal Thanksgiving, we are not going to have 30 family members over for dinner.
Easy Thanksgiving Recipes - From Diane Taylor
Stuffing Casserole
1 box prepared Stovetop stuffing
2 c chopped turkey or chicken
1 can cream of Chicken soup
Chopped pecans
Sliced black olives
Sliced mushrooms
Mix well. Bake 350* for 30 min. Or microwave 20 minutes
Cranberry Apple Salad
2 pkg. strawberry jello
3 c. Hot water
Mix well.
Add 1 can jelled cranberries
1 20 oz. crushed pineapple
1 chopped apple
1 c chopped pecans
Mix well. Refrigerate 2 hours.
Better Than Pumpkin Pie
1 can pumpkin purée
1 c brown sugar
3 eggs
1 can evaporated milk
1 t vanilla
1/4 t saltw
2 T pumpkin pie spice
Mix well. Pour into. 9x13 cake pan.
Sprinkle on top
1 pkg. dry yellow cake mix
1 c chopped pecans
Pour 1/2 c melted butter on top.
Bake 350* for 45 min. Cool and top with whip cream or ice cream, if desired.
