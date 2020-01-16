GREG LOWER
Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center finished 2019 more than $1 million better than expected, hospital trustees heard Thursday.
Chief Financial Officer Nancy Woodyard reported the adjustments to retained earnings, also considered profits, were $1.1 million, which was $1.3 million better than expected. The total revenues were $53 million, which were $1.3 million above budget, while the expenses were $52 million, $1.2 million below budget.
Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dennis Franks reported that the Kansas Hospital Association is still working hard on expansion of Medicaid in Kansas. He said the prospects look good, but there is a long row to hoe.
Franks also reported that the hospital took a voluntary reduction of water consumption earlier in January after runoff from a fire in Iola caused restrictions downstream.
The hospital foundation gala fundraiser will be 5:30 pm Feb. 7, Franks said. Trustee Bruce Jackson said the NMRMC Foundation houses are all full, but further construction has been tabled due to rising costs.
The trustees approved the purchase of security doors for $52,000 for the hospital.
