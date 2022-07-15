GREG LOWER
Three Neosho County students got a look at the inner workings of government during the annual American Legion Boys State of Kansas simulation.
Brayden Swiler, a junior at Chanute High School from Thayer, CHS student Blaine Smoot, and Gavin Reissig from Erie were delegates to the event June 5-11 on the campus of Kansas State University in Manhattan.
This was the 84th session and the 30th consecutive year that the event has been at KSU. The students took roles as political officials at different levels of state and county government.
Five floors of a dormitory served as the state. Each floor represented a county and each hall represented a city.
Swiler said a high school advisor persuaded him to apply. The American Legion in Chanute, which paid for the students’ trip, requires applicants be in the top third of their classes. The attendees were announced at the end of the school year during the CHS awards ceremony.
Swiler took the role of an on-camera television journalist covering the legislature. He said participants got a brief description of the possible roles when they started, and he figured that his interest in graphic design would give him a foot in the door.
Each day, Swiler and other TV reporters put together a newscast, which was shown the following evening as part of a talent show and entertainment.
The simulation also had a print newspaper.
But the actual reality was different from what he expected. Swiler said the stories he reported had to be non-partisan and he had to tread lightly.
“People outside the simulation wouldn’t understand,” Swiler said.
Adults who were not at Boys State might have thought the bills under consideration were actually in the Kansas Legislature, he said.
On Thursday, the state dealt with a disaster simulation.
Instead, Swiler did interviews each day for personal features on Legionaires at the event.
While Swiler was in front of the camera, Smoot worked behind it as an editor. They bonded, Swiler said, and Smoot helped tremendously, sometimes working till midnight.
“It made long nights,” Swiler said.
On the first day, the top story was the bickering between the House and Senate over the budget.
“They really didn’t get much done,” Swiler said.
The disaster scenario was that a missile being transported through Kansas had exploded, damaging an oil facility and polluting surrounding crops.
Swiler had hopes that the budget impasse might lead to a government shutdown as the top story.
Swiler’s actual plans are to go into architectural engineering after high school. His options are wide open, he said, and he is not dead set on a college.
Swiler also attended a wrestling camp at Oklahoma State University this summer, but the rest of his plans have changed to recuperating from a broken collarbone he suffered there.
