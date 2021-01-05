GREG LOWER
Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center has started vaccinations against the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, and other health agencies are waiting to see when the next allocation will be.
NMRMC received approximately 200 vaccine doses and the Neosho County Health Department received just 50. Ashley Clinic has not received any vaccine at this point.
State guidance on distribution prioritizes healthcare personnel in the first round. County Health Department Immunization Nurse Paula Roberts said the agency has not begun giving vaccinations yet, and does not have a timeline on when future deliveries will be.
County Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr said they are getting a list ready during the next couple of days.
“We expect the state to follow through with exactly what they say,” she said.
Roberts said the health department will probably set up appointments, but is not yet ready to schedule them.
Both the health department staff and hospital officials said they will publicize pertinent information as soon as it is available.
“We thank the community for adopting healthy behaviours including mask wearing, hand washing, social distancing and staying home when ill,” hospital CEO Dennis Franks said. “If you suspect you have been exposed to COVID-19 or have COVID-19, it is critical to stay home and away from others (quarantine or isolate) and have a COVID-19 test. Community members can do a great deal to limit the spread of COVID-19.”
Hospital staff also encourage people with chronic medical conditions to continue routine physician or provider visits and follow their treatment plans.
Tuesday, the county health department reported 122 active cases of the disease with 86 new cases over the past seven days. During the past two weeks, 189 people have tested positive, bringing the total in the county to 1,266. Since the pandemic began, 1,130 people have recovered with 14 deaths, 25 people hospitalized and 4,577 negative tests, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Monday. Six people were hospitalized since Dec. 17.
