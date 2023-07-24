ERIE — Sunday afternoon at the Neosho County Fairgrounds saw 65 area youth participate in the Kiddy Tractor Pull sponsored by Neosho County Farm Bureau.
First, second and third place finishers received medals and qualified for the Kansas State Fair Pedal Pull in Hutchison on Sept. 10. All contestants were rewarded with a rainbow ribbon and a free drink coupon.
Boys and girls competed against each other in divisions separated by age. As the divisions got older, the weight pulled went up — all the way to 200 pounds during the 12-and-under pull-off for first place.
Results
4-and-under: 1st - Carson Gericke 17’-0”; 2nd - Owen Westhoff 12’-10”; 3rd - Jonny Goode 12’-8”; 4th - Noah Sammons 10’-1”; 5th - Truit Thornton 9’-9”; 6th - MaryKate Hood 5’-6”
5-and-under: 1st - Gavin Kanute 23’-8”; 2nd - AnnaLeigh Novotny 20’-2”; 3rd - Bryor Thornton 19’-5”; 4th - Quinlyn Page 16’-10”; 5th - Cali Stickney 14’-8”; 6th - Lauren Kephart 14’-2”; 7th - Olivia Taylor 12’-10”
6-and-under: 1st - Kendan Schulz 57’-0”; 2nd - Brextyn Thornton 56’-2”; 3rd - Bella Uden 21’-3”; 4th - Jack Romine 18’-2”; 5th - Orland Novotny 17’-10”; 6th - Charlee Stickney 16’-11”; 7th - Lainey Kepley 16’-6”; 8th - Grace Goode 14’-0”; 9th - Cambry Jesseph 11’-3”
7-and-under: 1st - Cole Wolken 16’-0”; 2nd - Emily Kephart 14’-4”; 3rd - Nora Dunn 11’-9”; 4th - Guy Taylor 10’-8”; 5th - Henry Hood 7’-10”
8-and-under: 1st - Luka Page 22’-6”; 2nd - Hayes Garten 20’-3”; 3rd - Jace Kepley 19’-8”; 4th - Remy Carter 19’-6”; 5th - Brecken Clasen 15’-10”; 6th - Arlo Mattox 15’-7”
9-and-under: 1st - Claire Schoenecker 26’-2”; 2nd - Jacob Han 25’-1”; 3rd - Maci Romine 21’-11”; 4th - Ellie Dillinger 21’-7”; 5th - Cooper Simmons 21’-1”
10-and-under: 1st - Gabriel Sammons 30’-0”; 2nd - Grace Schoenecker 27’-9”; 3rd - Lane Novotny 23’-4”; 4th - Braxton Clasen 22’-9”; 5th - Morgan Page 22’-4”; 6th - Caleb Jesseph 22’-2”; 7th - Sophia Coover 21’-9”; 8th - Jude Reinecke 21’-0”; 9th - Cooper Kmiec 20’-3”; 10th - Lilliana Reinecke 18’-10”; 11th - Emily Agee 14’-9”; 12th - Brynn Wolken 14’-5”
11-and-under: 1st - Knox Reinecke 27’-11”; 2nd - Nolan Deut 26’-4”; 3rd - Laura Fishbach 23’-4”; 4th - Kennlie Sessums 21’-1”; 5th - Novalee Novotny 17’-8”; 6th - Dillyn Sigler 14’-11”
12-and-under: 1st - Owen Hood 58’-1”; 2nd - Caysen Cosby 57’-9”; 3rd - Aubrey Taylor 28’-4”; 4th - Noah Gillard 25’-11”; 5th - Aly Splechter 25’-10”; 6th - Kaylie Novotny 25’-7”; 7th - Evan Dillinger 21’-2”; 8th - Melanie Shue 20’-3”; 9th - Caleb Sammons 19’-0”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.