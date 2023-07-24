Carson Gericke

Carson Gericke won the age 4-and-under division of the Kiddy Tractor Pull with a distance of 17 feet. 

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

ERIE — Sunday afternoon at the Neosho County Fairgrounds saw 65 area youth participate in the Kiddy Tractor Pull sponsored by Neosho County Farm Bureau.

First, second and third place finishers received medals and qualified for the Kansas State Fair Pedal Pull in Hutchison on Sept. 10. All contestants were rewarded with a rainbow ribbon and a free drink coupon.

