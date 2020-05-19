In Chanute USD 413, the summer meals schedule for all kids age 1 to 18 begins May 26 and goes through July 31, Monday through Friday.
“To eat, just show up,” the district said.
Breakfast is 8 - 9 am only at Chanute Elementary School.
Lunch at CES is 11 am to noon. Cost for adults: $2.40 breakfast, $4.20 lunch
Free breakfast/lunch sacks delivered grab-and-go locations are:
Food Van 1
11:00 - 11:45 am, Cherry Street West, 719 N Garfield
Noon - 12:45 pm, Save-A-Lot parking lot, Main and Plummer
Food Van 2
11:00 - 11:45 am, 10th St/ Otterbein USD 413 bus stop
Noon - 12:45 pm, Murray Hill Apartments, 400 W. 3rd St.
Food Van 3
11:00 - 11:45 am, bus stop, 15th & Central
Noon - 12:45 pm, American Legion parking lot, 301 N Evergreen
Menus posted on USD413.org (click on Menus)
