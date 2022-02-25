MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT — “Willow” the Labrador retriever is coming to a school near you.
Humboldt Elementary School counselor Misty Czarnowsky’s therapy dog proposal was approved by a 5-0 margin at USD 258’s recent Board of Education meeting.
Czarnowsky distributed documents to board members showing that school-based therapy dogs are trained to use their social instincts and learned social skills to provide social-emotional and cognitive benefits for students and staff. The proposal was part of Czarnowsky’s plan to enhance her comprehensive school counseling program at HES, with Willow being deployed in the areas of individual and group counseling, classroom skill lessons and staff-emotional support.
“A school-based therapy dog offers comfort to students in counseling settings, helps improve student motivation and social skills, and even provides an audience to encourage students to read,” the documents said.
As far as that element, Willow would also serve as a reading companion — helping to bolster the self-confidence of children who feel insecure about their reading abilities. The added boost in self-confidence provided by a therapy dog also alleviates anxiety for the child.
An 8-week-old puppy, Willow just embarked upon the initial training process at Pittsburg-based Good Boy Professional Dog Training, a company that also trained school therapy dogs used by Parsons, Fredonia, Altamont and Lamar, Mo. school districts. The 12-month training regimen will consist of three stages — basic obedience, social and school training. As the final step to becoming an officially certified therapy dog, Willow must pass a test that places her in specific situations.
Czarnowsky said she contacted Parsons High School Principal Eric Swanson for advice regarding therapy dogs, and that she was most moved by Swanson’s testimony of the dynamic formed between therapy dogs and students.
“He talked about trust and working with those kids who have had trauma,” Czarnowsky said. “Like how the dog will roll over once it trusts the student and let it pet its belly. Those kids who have had trauma have a really hard time trusting, and it’s a great example for them of how to build that trust. It’s just a really great bond between them.”
Therapy dogs not only help brighten the atmosphere within a building, but they also help children to grow emotionally, the document said.
Swanson also provided a testimonial distributed to the board, noting that Parsons High School has had two therapy dogs for the past 15 months. Bailey, a professionally-trained Golden Labradoodle, can often be found at Swanson’s side.
“Bailey goes with me when I visit classrooms, go to meetings and do lunch duty,” Swanson said. “Although it took some time, Bailey is now going to classes with students that have developed a bond with her.”
Swanson said Bailey has had a profound impact on students.
“I have kids that come down to the office, just so they can pet Bailey when they are having a bad day,” he said.
Swanson said that Bailey also spends ample time with students who have experienced emotional trauma.
“She has spent time in the counseling offices with students that are in crisis,” he said. “Probably the most enjoyable part of having Bailey at school is seeing her with kids that I know have had a lot of trauma.”
Swanson indicated that it has been a process for Bailey to get acclimated to her surroundings.
“She loves to lay down and let them scratch her belly,” he said. “She didn’t do that at first (and) only does that with kids she feels comfortable with.”
Bailey’s abilities have paved the way for Swanson to work more effectively with students.
“It’s allowed me to work with those kids on being calm around her and how to get her to trust you,” he said. “When you see her lay down for them for the first time and they know she trusts them — that’s a good day!”
Lamar High School counselor Afton Marti has been impressed by the effect of the presence of a certified therapy dog.
“Kids will stop to pet (Lady) in the hallway during passing time,” Marti said. “You can see how just the quick, short interaction with her seems to get them revamped and ready for the next class.
“I even have kids come down to my office with their teacher’s permission to pet Lady for two to three minutes. I really think they do that because it helps the kids regulate themselves so they can go back to class and do what is being asked of them.”
A Lamar science teacher asked her students to pen their thoughts on Lady being a member of the school family.
“You make our school feel like a happy place,” wrote one student.
“That by itself melted my heart,” Afton said. “It just drove home the fact that deciding to take this on was 100 percent the right choice for our school.”
Czarnowsky added that as part of therapy dog training, Humboldt students will also learn how to properly address a working dog. Allergy concerns were also outlined in the document, with Willow being prohibited from any classroom containing a student or staff member who may be allergic to dogs. Additionally, the district’s liability insurance allows for a therapy-based dog on campus.
Once certified, Czarnowsky plans to register Willow with multiple organizations like The Alliance of Therapy Dogs.
“I think it’s a great program,” said USD 258 Superintendent Amber Wheeler. “I’ve seen it work in some places and be very successful.”
Wheeler recalled USD 413 utilizing a therapy-dog program during her time in Chanute as a teacher.
“It will provide a lot of social and emotional support for students in that building,” she said. “The way (ours) is set up, it will be a highly-trained dog. (Willow) had her very first training session this past weekend and things went really well.”
