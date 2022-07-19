Special to the Tribune
An upcoming concert by Christafari at the FireEscape Coffeehouse on Saturday won’t be the first time the reggae group has performed for Chanute fans. And based on memories from those who attended then, the group’s music with a mission will undoubtedly ignite the crowd with its upbeat sound as they celebrate and worship.
“Twenty-four years ago, Christafari visited Chanute before the FireEscape even had a proper building,” said Pastor Mohr, the group’s founder. “It was an absolute blast jamming upbeat reggae music in Kansas. We could tell that it was a true breath of fresh air for all the Kansans in attendance.
“We are so blessed to be returning and to see how the FireEscape has grown and changed over the last two decades. I know we sure have.”
In fact, that first concert in 1998 almost didn’t happen.
Jeff Sharp, a student at Chanute Christian Academy, was the novice booking agent for the newly-formed FireEscape Coffeehouse youth ministry. He’d seen the reggae group perform when his dad, Rick, took several of his classmates to the New Earth Coffeehouse at Kansas City.
“This was one of the few Christian groups that appealed to both parents and kids alike,” he said. “That didn’t happen very often.”
Still, the teenager wasn’t sure he could raise the booking fee.
“We started at $2,000, negotiated down to $1,500,” he said. “I called him several more times to let him know we may not be able to have them at all.”
Pastor Mohr responded by assuring him the band was coming their way and they’d be okay with $500.
Raising the money to pay the band, selling tickets and finding a venue for the concert were just a few of the obstacles the young man had to overcome.
Sharp admitted to skipping classes a few times to talk over his options with LaRue Maxwell, the CCA secretary.
“She really helped me out,” he said.
In the end, he prayed for guidance, printed up some tickets and drove around town to friends’ houses to sell them.
Renee Berthot remembers Sharp stopping by to share the vision of a youth coffeehouse with she and her husband, Kevin, who became the first to purchase tickets and raise money for the concert.
“The seeds for the ministry were sown and look at the harvest now,” Renee said.
Though she’d never heard that genre of Christian music before, she said the reggae worship experience made a big impact on her.
The next obstacle was a place to have the concert.
One possibility was the space above 113 East, a clothing store in downtown Chanute, owned by Mary Barr. The teens who were instrumental in the early days of the ministry pitched in to sweep out the dead pigeons, wash windows and paint walls, recalled Marilyn Harms, who with her husband, Mark, were Executive Directors for FireEscape. Unfortunately, she said, the fire marshal wouldn’t allow more than 20 kids in the room. So the next alternative was the CCA gym.
The couple had always wanted to get Christafari back to play a reunion concert.
“I was so excited to see that they were going to be in Salina and hoped they had an open night,” Marilyn said. “We had tried to book them before with no success. They were rarely in the area.”
Pastor Mohr is looking forward to the encore performance.
“Our ultimate goal for the night is to not just have fun, but to worship, celebrate, party like it’s 1998, and see as many people respond to our message of how you can truly escape the fire through Jesus Christ!” he said.
The concert is Saturday, July 23, at 7 pm at the FireEscape, 126 W Main. It is a free event.
“The public is invited to come and enjoy the joyous reggae music and learn about Christafari’s outreach missions around the world,” Marilyn said. “All ages are welcome.”
