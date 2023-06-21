The Chanute City Commission has voted 3-1 to increase the Chanute Public Library’s mill levy by 1 mill.
The 1 mill increase equals $130,000 more in valuation for the library, said Cory Kepley, finance director for Chanute. The library was previously capped at 6 mills on account of the charter ordinance.
The library originally requested an increase of 3 mills to boost salaries for staff, cover extra costs from inflation and fix the HVAC system. Book costs have also increased, said Jeana Lawrence, library director. Lawrence also told commissioners the library is not fully staffed right now.
The HVAC system could break at any time, Lawrence told The Tribune.
Commissioner Kevin Berthot was the dissenting vote on this item.
“Part of my rationale for the way I feel about this situation is one way or another we’re going to pay for the HVAC,” Berthot said, explaining why he voted the way he did. “So it’s up to us to decide the best avenue.”
“I want to have a good, constructive way of funding that,” he added. “No matter what, the citizens are going to pay for it one way or another.”
Commissioner Phil Chaney said he was more comfortable with approving an increase of 1 mill. He said a 1 mill increase made sense, but not jumping up 3.
“I understand that costs go up and everything like that,” he said.
He said he understood how inflation has impacted the library.
“It is horrible,” he said. “And it’s hitting everybody.”
After the commission’s decision, Lawrence told The Tribune she was thankful for the extra funding in receiving a 1 mill jump.
“I’m happy that they at least gave us 1 (mill),” Lawrence said, adding she’s glad the commission is willing to work with the library.
The two additional mills would have paid for the HVAC replacement, the main concern of the library.
“I don’t think it has been significantly changed or replaced in any means since we’ve moved in the last 30 years. We’ve just been replacing parts bit by bit,” Lawrence told The Tribune. “And it’s becoming harder and harder to find those parts. And it’s getting harder and harder to find people to work on them. It’s a major cause for concern: One day the HVAC will be completely obsolete and we won’t be able to be in the building. So hopefully we can finally figure out a situation before that day comes. ”
Berthot said there needs to be a plan for the HVAC replacement. He said this is the commission’s responsibility to fix it.
“We can’t just keep kicking this down the road like it has been for 30 years,” he said.
During discussions, Vice Mayor Tim Fairchild discussed the importance of the library and Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum, 111 N. Lincoln Ave., to the community, emphasizing people grow when they read.
“I think the truth is, the building is valuable to the community,” he said. “The museum is valuable to the community because of the historic value.”
Fairchild added he doesn’t want to stop talking about this and wants to find a resolution for this.
Commissioners took this action at last week’s city commission meeting. The commission will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Memorial Building, 101 S. Lincoln St.
