Ready or not, the inclement weather season is upon us.
Chanute USD 13 is keeping staff and community apprised of the procedures/practices that will be used when these days are encountered.
Cutoff times and procedures
• Every effort will be made to cancel school prior to 5 am whenever possible. Driving of routes will begin at 4 am each morning.
• A decision for a full cancellation or a delayed start will be made at the time of the announcement.
• The Director of Transportation will drive to all bus stops and confirm no one is sitting in those locations. All principals will report regardless of which situation and remain until at least 9 am.
• In the event that the start of school is delayed for the day (late start), all staff are expected to report at their regular report/contract time. Communication with a direct supervisor should be made if/when travel conditions make it such that the employee’s arrival is delayed. School start time and/or the length of the delay will be communicated with everyone.
Communication mediums
Message to parents, students and staff via SwiftReach
Notification of PD, ANW, CCA, St. Patrick’s and substitute teachers
Post to the district website and Facebook pages
Send to USD 413-ALL email
Call radio stations - KIKS, KKOY
Email to newspaper - www.chanute.com
Posting to news outlet websites - KOAM, KWCH, KSN, WIBW
Communication messages
1-Hour delay email message
“USD 413-Chanute Public Schools will experience a one-hour delay for _____. All schools in the district will open one hour later than their usual start time.”
Breakfast will still be served and AM Pre-K services will still be offered.
All transportation will still be provided and buses can be expected to arrive one hour later than their usual arrival time.
Dismissal times and end-of-day transportation will still occur as normal.
2-Hour delay email message
“USD 413-Chanute Public Schools will experience a two-hour delay for _____ . All schools in the district will open two hours later than their usual start time.”
Breakfast will not be served and AM Pre-K services are canceled.
All transportation will still be provided and busses can be expected to arrive two hours later than their usual arrival time.
Dismissal times and end-of-day transportation will still occur as normal.
PreK Only: Due to the school district being on a 2-hour delay the preschool morning classes are canceled. The afternoon PreK students will be on the normal schedule starting class at 12:30 and dismissing at 3:15 pm. The regular scheduled bus routes will run for the PreK PM classes.
Cancellation message
“School is canceled in USD 413-Chanute Public Schools for _____ . All schools, services, and related activities (including athletics) are canceled for the day.”
